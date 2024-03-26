EQS-Ad-hoc: AQUEDUCT EUROPEAN CLO 8 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

26-March-2024 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 25 March 2024 AQUEDUCT EUROPEAN CLO 8 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY (formerly Aqueduct European CLO 9-2022 DAC)

(a designated activity company incorporated under the laws of Ireland with registered number 707371 and having its registered office in Ireland) (the "Borrower") ISIN: IE000Q3CBH59 For immediate release We hereby notify you: This announcement is released by the Borrower and may contain inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR") and for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA"), as amended by the Market Abuse Exit Regulations 2019 ("UK MAR"), encompassing information relating to the Participating Term Certificates. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 and UK MAR and Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 as it forms part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the EUWA, this announcement is made by the directors of the Borrower. We refer to the warehouse facility deed dated 13 December 2021 (the "Closing Date") between (amongst others) the Borrower, U.S. Bank Trustees Limited as security trustee (the "Security Trustee") and HPS Investment Partners CLO (UK) LLP as collateral manager (the "Collateral Manager") (the "Warehouse Facility Deed") pursuant to which the Borrower issued the senior and mezzanine variable funding notes (the "Senior Variable Funding Notes" and the "Mezzanine Variable Funding Notes") and the participating term certificates (the "Participating Term Certificates") to the PTC Holders. We hereby give you notice that the Borrower entered into a deed of amendment, restatement and supplement dated 20 March 2024 between, amongst others, the Borrower, the Collateral Manager and the Security Trustee (the "Deed of Amendment"). The Deed of Amendment amended, inter alia, the Warehouse Facility Deed, resulting in a number of changes to warehouse arrangements including (but not limited to): the Senior Variable Funding Notes issued in 2021 pursuant to the Senior and Mezzanine VFN Purchase Agreement and the Warehouse Facility Deed were repaid in full. Following entry into the Deed of Amendment, additional senior variable funding notes were issued to the Senior VFN Holders (as defined in the Warehouse Facility Deed); and adjustments to certain of the terms including the revolving period, extension period and margin payable in respect of the Senior Variable Funding Note and Mezzanine Variable Funding Notes. This notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities in any jurisdiction. This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this notice will be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. No person has been authorised to give information, or to make any representation in connection therewith, other than as contained herein. The delivery of this notice at any time does not imply that the information in it is correct as at any time subsequent to its date. For and on behalf of: AQUEDUCT EUROPEAN CLO 8 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

(formerly AQUEDUCT EUROPEAN CLO 9-2022 DAC) Enquiries: AQUEDUCT EUROPEAN CLO 8 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY Address: 32 Molesworth Street

Dublin 2

Ireland Attention: The Directors Email: mfdublin@maples.com Telephone: +353 1 697 3200



