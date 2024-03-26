Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.03.2024 | 07:19
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strauss Group Ltd.: Strauss Group Reports Results for the Full Year and Fourth Quarter of 2023

Revenues in 2023 grew to NIS 10.5 billion for the year, operating profit rose to NIS 772 million and net profit was NIS 439 million [1]

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) is presenting its business strategy update for 2024-2026. Strategy highlights include focus on core businesses, further investments of 5%-7% of revenues in the plants and infrastructure in Israel, as well as ongoing sustainable growth in Israel, China and Brazil.

Strauss Group President & CEO Shai Babad commented: "The Group has ended 2023 with growth across most financial parameters, after a series of business processes that was set in motion during the year and will continue into 2024. The strategy update reflects the process of change which focuses on the Group's core businesses and the strengthening of the company's financial strength, as we continue to build infrastructure for strategic growth drivers."

The past year was very complex and challenging on the national level. I am extremely proud of Strauss employees throughout the country, who continued to produce and market food and beverages, and did it all with a sense of mission, national responsibility, devotion to our consumers and to maintaining business continuity. We continue to pray for the safe return of all the hostages soon and strengthen the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces."

Results

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

FY 2023

FY 2022

Sales

NIS 2,695M

NIS 2,460M

NIS 10,549M

NIS 9,501M

% change

+9.6 %


+11 %


Operating profit

NIS 181M

NIS 64M

NIS 772M

NIS 379M

% change

+184.9 %


+103.9 %


% of sales

6.7 %

2.6 %

7.3 %

4.0 %

Net profit

NIS 100M

NIS 26M

NIS 439M

NIS 174M

% change

+304.4 %


+154 %


Strauss Group published its financial statements for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, with revenue surpassing NIS 10 billion for the first time this year and reaching NIS 10.5 billion - up 11% compared to 2022. In the fourth quarter, Strauss delivered revenue of NIS 2.7 billion, reflecting 9.6% growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

Operating profit for 2023 was NIS 772 million (7.3% of sales), and net profit was NIS 439 million (4.2% of sales). In the fourth quarter, operating profit was NIS 181 million (6.7% of sales), and net profit was NIS 100 million (3.7% of sales). Strauss will distribute a dividend of NIS 270 million to shareholders.

The Group's strategy update

This morning, Strauss is publishing the Group's strategy update for 2024-2026. Strategy highlights include strengthening and renewing the core, a series of transformation and portfolio optimization processes as well as the building infrastructure and planting the seeds for future growth drivers. The goal of these strategic moves is to continue the organic annual revenue growth of c5% and increase the Group's margins to 10-12% in 2026. Strauss is working to expand its existing business in Israel, Brazil and in water.

Israel

In Israel, Strauss plans to continue to strengthen its snacking business by targeting new audiences and communities. Strauss Israel offers a broad variety of products, including dairy, confectionery and salty snacks. Strauss will continue developing the snacking business across various consumer occasions and catetgories addressing target consumers in dairy, sweet and salty snacks. Additionally it shall strive to achieve ongoing growth in core business in the coffee, dairy and packaged salads categories.

In addition, Strauss is working to expand its existing businesses in Israel by further broadening its plant-based product offering through a new production plant and entry into new plant-based categories. Strauss is also working on the development of breakthrough innovation around the core.

In order to carry out the Group's strategy in Israel, Strauss has set a target to concentrate most of the investments in CAPEX and OPEX in the Group's core businesses as of 2024.

Brazil

Strauss together with its joint venture partner (Sao Miguel), will continue to maintain 3corações's position as the largest coffee company in Brazil, serving today close to 200 thousand distribution clients. 3corações will also continue to develop its product offering to new consumers and expand its non-R&G business, among other things through internal product development and via M&A.

3corações non-R&G business in Brazil will also be broadened in categories such as coffee capsules, juice powers and cocoa and plant-based dairy alternative beverages. The JV's goal is to diversify and continue to grow its non-R&G portfolio leveraging its commercial and logistic platform.

3corações will also strive to improve profitability in Brazil by focusing on operational efficiency and productivity enhancement.

Water

In the water business, in addition to ongoing improvement in quality, it is the Group's intention to broaden its existing categories to provide a response to diverse new audiences and communities, and to expand the range of solutions while further developing and solidifying existing geographies and penetrating new geographies.

Transformation

In order to implement the strategy, Strauss intends to strengthen its financial and business standing. The transformation process includes a series of efficiency processes that are expected to yield savings of NIS 300 -400 million as of 2026 and thereafter. Strauss plans to renew and refresh its portfolio by 2026, and to invest over 5-7% of revenues in CAPEX. Strauss will also continue the transformation in the confectionery category and in Sabra.

Highlights of the strategy

  • Annual organic sales growth of 5% between 2024-2026
  • Improve the Group's profit margin to 10-12% margin in 2026
  • CAPEX record investments in plants and infrastructure in Israel of 5-7% of revenues
  • Productivity processes that will yield savings of NIS 300-400 million as of 2026
  • A new manufacturing facility in Israel, to become operational in 2025, for the plant-based category
  • Maintain leading position in coffee in Brazil and improve profitability
  • M&A in Brazil and expand non-R&G revenues
  • New production plant in China and improved competitive position in China
  • Expand product offering in the water business
  • Review entry into new geographies in the water business

2023 summary by business segments

Strauss Israel - 16.5% revenue growth in 2023

Strauss Israel delivered revenues of NIS 4,074 million 2023, up 16.5% compared to last year. Strauss Israel's operating profit was NIS 382 million. Sales by the Health & Wellness segment in the full year were NIS 3,066 million, up 10.1%, and operating profit was NIS 355 million, up 26.8%. Sales of the Fun & Indulgence segment in the full year were NIS 1,008 million, up 41.6% compared to last year, and operating profit was NIS 27 million, up 109% compared to 2022.

Strauss's market share in the confectionery category continues to grow and reached 25.4%[2] in the quarter, a slight increase over the prior quarter.

Strauss Coffee - 7.3% revenue growth in 2023

Strauss Coffee delivered revenues of NIS 5,154 million in 2023, up 7.3% compared to last year, and operating profit of NIS 355 million, down 22.8% compared to last year. Strauss Coffee concluded 2023 with 6.9% in operating profit, a decline from 9.6% in 2022.

In Israel, coffee revenues were NIS 793 million, up 1.8% compared to last year, and operating profit was NIS 107 million, up 10.3% compared to 2022. The international coffee business outside Israel delivered NIS 4,361 million in sales in 2023, up 8.3%. and operating profit was NIS 248 million, down 31.8%.

Strauss Coffee's sales in Europe - Poland, Romania, Serbia, Russia and Ukraine - rose in local currency terms. In Brazil, the coffee company Três Corações's operating profit eroded and declined to 4%, compared to EBIT of 7% last year. In 2023, the company's market share in roast & ground coffee (R&G) in Brazil reached 33.8% compared to 32.6% last year.

Strauss Water - further growth in 2023 and growth in the business in China

Strauss Water continued to grow in 2023 with revenues of NIS 805 million, up 2.6% compared to last year, and operating profit of NIS 90 million, down 7.4% compared to 2022. The water business in China delivered good results with revenues of NIS 836 million, up 16.7% compared to last year, and net profit of NIS 87 million, up 16.9% (for 100% ownership).

International Dips & Spreads

The International Dips & Spreads segment maintained the course of gradual recovery with an improvement in market share in the US and an ongoing uptrend in revenues. Sales by Sabra-Obela in 2023 amounted to NIS 513 million, up 23.7% compared to 2022. The company recorded NIS 14 million in operating profit in 2023 from an insurance payout, compared to an operating loss of NIS 111 million last year.

In the beginning of 2024, the Company announced the appointment of Dan Moisan as CEO of Sabra.

Non GAAP Figures (1)






Four Quarter


2023

2022

Change

Total Group Sales (NIS mm)

2,695

2,460

9.6 %

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

4.6 %

3.5 %


Gross Profit (NIS mm)

852

735

15.9 %

Gross Margins (%)

31.6 %

29.9 %

+170 bps

EBITDA (NIS mm)

287

168

69.5 %

EBITDA Margins (%)

10.6 %

6.8 %

+380 bps

EBIT (NIS mm)

181

64

184.9 %

EBIT Margins (%)

6.7 %

2.6 %

+410 bps

Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (NIS mm)

100

26

304.4 %

Net Income Margin (Attributable to the Company's Shareholders) (%)

3.7 %

1.0 %

+270 bps

EPS (NIS)

0.86

0.21

304.2 %

Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm)

726

388

82.1 %

Capex (NIS mm) (2)

159

148

7.4 %

Net debt (NIS mm)

-480

-195

146.2 %

Net debt / annual EBITDA

2.0x

3.0x

1.0x





(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled
businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial
derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity
derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding
those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets, investment in intangible assets and proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.


Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)











Four Quarter


Sales (NIS mm)

Sales Growth vs. Last Year

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

EBIT
(NIS mm)

NIS Change in EBIT

% Change in EBIT

EBIT margins

Change in EBIT margins vs. 2022

Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments and Activities









Strauss Israel:









Health & Wellness

765

6.9 %

6.9 %

92

24

35.3 %

12.1 %

+250 bps

Fun & Indulgence (2)

241

49.3 %

49.3 %

11

64

121.1 %

4.7 %

+3780 bps

Total Strauss Israel

1,006

14.8 %

14.8 %

103

88

600.4 %

10.3 %

+860 bps










Strauss Coffee:









Israel Coffee

176

-4.2 %

-4.2 %

24

18

311.1 %

13.7 %

+1050 bps

International Coffee (2)

1,194

9.9 %

0.3 %

51

-25

-34.0 %

4.2 %

-290 bps

Total Strauss Coffee

1,370

7.9 %

-0.3 %

75

-7

-9.4 %

5.5 %

-100 bps










International Dips & Spreads:









Sabra (50%) (2)

103

9.2 %

0.5 %

-10

15

-63.8 %

-9.1 %

+1830 bps

Obela (50%) (2)

23

-9.6 %

-18.5 %

2

3

-674.0 %

NM

NM

Total International Dips & Spreads

126

5.3 %

-3.7 %

-8

18

-70.9 %

-6.2 %

+1610 bps










Strauss Water

192

-0.4 %

-1.2 %

24

1

0.7 %

12.1 %

+10 bps










Other (2)(3)

1

NM

NM

-13

17

-55.7 %

NM

NM

Total Group

2,695

9.6 %

4.6 %

181

117

184.9 %

6.7 %

+410 bps










(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly
controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect
of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising
from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect
of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50%
share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) - Brazil - a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group
(50%). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's
share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).


Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.
Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)





Year


2023

2022

Change

Total Group Sales (NIS mm)

10,549

9,501

11.0 %

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

6.8 %

6.5 %


Gross Profit (NIS mm)

3,383

2,834

19.4 %

Gross Margins (%)

32.1 %

29.8 %

+230 bps

EBITDA (NIS mm)

1,192

774

54.0 %

EBITDA Margins (%)

11.3 %

8.1 %

+320 bps

EBIT (NIS mm)

772

379

103.9 %

EBIT Margins (%)

7.3 %

4.0 %

+330 bps

Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (NIS mm)

439

174

154.0 %

Net Income Margin Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (%)

4.2 %

1.8 %

+240 bps

EPS (NIS)

3.77

1.49

153.7 %

Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm)

861

479

79.5 %

Capex (NIS mm) (2)

507

435

16.6 %

Net debt (NIS mm)

2,400

2,322

-120.7 %

Net debt / annual EBITDA

2.0x

3.0x

1.0x


(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly
controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in
respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and
losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses,
net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's
50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) - Brazil - a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel
Group (50%). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures
include Strauss's share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).


Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.
Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.





Non GAAP Figures (1)











Year


Sales (NIS mm)

Sales Growth vs. Last Year

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

EBIT
(NIS mm)

NIS Change in EBIT

% Change in EBIT

EBIT margins

Change in EBIT margins vs. 2022

Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments and Activities









Strauss Israel:









Health & Wellness

3,066

10.1 %

10.1 %

355

75

26.7 %

11.6 %

+150 bps

Fun & Indulgence (2)

1,008

41.6 %

41.6 %

27

329

109.1 %

2.7 %

+4520 bps

Total Strauss Israel

4,074

16.5 %

16.5 %

382

404

1843.2 %

9.4 %

+1000 bps










Strauss Coffee:









Coffee Israel

793

1.8 %

1.8 %

107

10

10.3 %

13.5 %

+100 bps

International Coffee (2)

4,361

8.3 %

0.0 %

248

-115

-31.8 %

5.7 %

-330 bps

Total Strauss Coffee

5,154

7.3 %

0.2 %

355

-105

-22.8 %

6.9 %

-270 bps










International Dips & Spreads:









Sabra (50%) (2)

432

31.9 %

20.5 %

19

123

118.3 %

4.4 %

+3630 bps

Obela (50%) (2)

81

-7.1 %

-14.3 %

-5

2

29.2 %

NM

NM

Total International Dips & Spreads

513

23.7 %

13.1 %

14

125

112.9 %

2.8 %

+2970 bps










Strauss Water

805

2.6 %

2.1 %

90

-7

-7.4 %

11.2 %

-120 bps










Other (2)(3)

3

NM

NM

-69

-24

52.9 %

NM

NM

Total Group

10,549

11.0 %

6.8 %

772

393

103.9 %

7.3 %

+330 bps


(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly
controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in
respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and
losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses,
net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's
50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) - Brazil - a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel
Group (50%). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures
include Strauss's share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).


Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.
Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP)

Four Quarter


2023

2022

Change

Sales

1,705

1,565

9.0 %

Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges

1,095

1,053

4.0 %

Adjustments for commodity hedges

-7

29


Cost of sales

1,088

1,082

0.6 %

Gross profit

617

483

27.7 %

% of sales

36.2 %

30.9 %


Selling and marketing expenses

345

347

-0.8 %

General and administrative expenses

112

111

1.3 %

Total expenses

457

458

-0.3 %

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

35

-5

-673.3 %

Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted incubator investees

-11

-15

-24.7 %

Operating profit before other expenses

184

5

3630.9 %

% of sales

10.8 %

0.3 %


Other expenses, net

12

-20


Operating profit after other expenses

196

-15

1336.0 %

Financing expenses, net

-44

-16

167.0 %

Income before taxes on income

152

-31

576.6 %

Taxes on income

-30

10

-405.3 %

Effective tax rate

19.6 %

30.6 %


Income for the period

122

-21

652.2 %

Attributable to the Company's shareholders

104

-32

422.1 %

Attributable to non-controlling interests

18

11

77.4 %





Condensed financial accounting (GAAP)

Year


2023

2022

Change

Sales

6,795

6,105

11.3 %

Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges

4,375

4,104

6.6 %

Adjustments for commodity hedges

-23

25


Cost of sales

4,352

4,129

5.4 %

Gross profit

2,443

1,976

23.6 %

% of sales

35.9 %

32.4 %


Selling and marketing expenses

1,390

1,359

2.3 %

General and administrative expenses

471

425

10.8 %

Total expenses

1,861

1,784

4.3 %

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

197

80

148.0 %

Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted incubator investees

-34

-26

31.6 %

Operating profit before other expenses

745

246

202.8 %

% of sales

11.0 %

4.0 %


Other expenses, net

70

-54


Operating profit after other expenses

815

192

325.7 %

Financing expenses, net

-94

-41

126.7 %

Income before taxes on income

721

151

380.2 %

Taxes on income

-167

-34

390.9 %

Effective tax rate

23.2 %

22.7 %


Income for the period

554

117

377.1 %

Attributable to the Company's shareholders

488

64

668.0 %

Attributable to non-controlling interests

66

53

25.4 %

Conference Call

Strauss Group will host a Zoom conference call in Hebrew on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 14:00 (Israel time) with the participation of company management to review the financial statements of the company for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023. Following is the information for those wishing to join the online conference:

Meeting URL: https://strauss-group.zoom.us/j/94130688409?pwd=RWFISHFSTTNQbHRHZVE0RUYyZVZSQT09
Password: 150959

Strauss Group will also host a Zoom conference call in English on Thursday, March 26, 2024 at 16:00 (Israel time) with the participation of company management to review the financial statements of the company for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023.

Meeting URL: https://strauss-group.zoom.us/j/98519654985?pwd=MzFiSDN5Z01YTFBUZjJMQTVuSGxqdz09
Password: 249850

A recording of the calls will subsequently be available on the company's website at: https://ir.strauss-group.com/company-presentations/conference-call-recordings/

For further information, please contact:

Daniella Finn

Director of Investor Relations

972-54-577-2195

972-3-675-2545

[email protected]

Liron Ben Yaakov

Director of Communications and PR

972-54-609-1600

972-3-675-2584

[email protected]



Telem Yahav

Director of External Communications

972-52-257-9939

972-3-675-6713

[email protected]


[1] The data in this document are based on the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled entities and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at period end of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other net income and expenses, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

[2] According to the StoreNext report published on February 5, 2024. StoreNext measures consumption in the barcoded FMCG market.

SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.