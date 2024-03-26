STORM Therapeutics Ltd: STORM Therapeutics to Present Data on its First-in-Class METTL1 tRNA Methyltransferase Inhibitors at AACR Annual Meeting 2024

Late breaking presentation on STORM's METTL1 inhibitors, for the treatment of cancer, on 8 April 2024

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics Ltd. (STORM), the clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapies targeting RNA modifying enzymes (RMEs) for oncology and other diseases, today announced that Alexandra Sapetschnig, Group Leader at STORM, will present late breaking data on STORM's METTL1 inhibitors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, held 5-10 April 2024.

The presentation entitled 'First-in-class inhibitors of the tRNA methyltransferase METTL1 for the treatment of cancer' details the discovery of STORM's first-in-class inhibitors of METTL1 tRNA methyltransferase and supporting evidence of its potential as a novel target for anti-cancer drugs.

Oliver Rausch, Chief Scientific Officer at STORM Therapeutics, said: "We are looking forward to presenting these data on our first-in-class METTL1 inhibitor at the AACR Annual Meeting. As we continue to develop our pipeline of therapies inhibiting RNA modifying enzymes, we are pleased with the progress we are making with METTL1 and are looking forward to advancing this candidate towards clinical development."

Details of the late breaking poster presentation are as follow:

Poster Title: First-in-class inhibitors of the tRNA methyltransferase METTL1 for the treatment of cancer

Presenter: Alexandra Sapetschnig, Group Leader at STORM

Authors: Alexandra Sapetschnig1 , Beth Thomas1, Eliza Yankova2, Harry Fischl1, Aleksandra Azevedo1, Sarah Bucknell1, Richard Fosbeary1, Sapphire Sawyer1, Sian Evans2, Carmen Livi1, Byron Andrews1, Jack Rogan1, Natalie Webster1, Matthew Fyfe1, Konstantinos Tzelepis2, Oliver Rausch1

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2

Session Date and Time:Monday Apr 8, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 52

Poster Board Number: 17

Abstract Presentation Number: LB171

1 Storm Therapeutics Ltd, Babraham Research Campus, Cambridge CB22 3AT, United Kingdom

2 Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, Jeffrey Cheah Biomedical Centre, University of Cambridge, Puddicombe Way, Cambridge CB2 0AW, United Kingdom

About STORM Therapeutics

STORM Therapeutics (STORM) is a clinical stage biotechnology company creating novel therapies that inhibit RNA modifying enzymes (RME) for use in oncology and other diseases. There are more than 150 RNA modifications reported and approximately 300 RNA modifying enzymes which represent novel therapeutic targets.

STORM has leveraged its first-mover advantage to establish a novel drug discovery and RNA analytics platform leading to the identification of novel targets and a proprietary pipeline of first-in-class small-molecule drug candidates for potential use in oncology, inflammation, viral infection and CNS diseases.

The pipeline is exemplified by STORM's METTL3 inhibitor, STC-15, which has received IND approval and commenced its Phase 1 clinical study in cancer patients in November 2022. STC-15 represents the first ever RNA modifying enzyme inhibitor to enter clinical evaluation in humans. Additional programs are planned for advancement into IND-track activities in 2024.

STORM investors include M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures LLC, Seroba Life Sciences, Cambridge Innovation Capital I Limited, IP Group plc, UTokyo Innovation Platform Co., Ltd. (UTokyo IPC) and the Fast Track Initiative (FTI).

For more information, please visit www.stormtherapeutics.com

About STC-15

STORM's lead clinical program STC-15 is a first-in-class inhibitor of RNA modification and is the first ever RNA methyltransferase inhibitor to enter clinical development. STC-15 is an oral small molecule that inhibits METTL3, an RNA methyltransferase implicated in oncology and other diseases. Certain RNA methyltransferases are important regulators of RNA sensing and innate immune activation and represent novel immune-regulatory targets.

STC-15 has also been shown preclinically to inhibit tumour growth through mechanisms involving anti-cancer immune responses, such as changes in interferon signalling and synergy with T cell checkpoint blockade.

STORM commenced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical study of STC-15 in patients living with solid tumours in November 2022 and anticipates presenting first results from its study in 2024. Details of the study can be found on clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT05584111.

About AACR

Founded in 1907, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the world's first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure cancer. AACR membership includes more than 54,000 laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; population scientists; other health care professionals; and patient advocates residing in 130 countries and territories around the world. The AACR marshals the full spectrum of expertise of the cancer community to accelerate progress in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer by annually convening more than 30 conferences and educational workshops, the largest of which is the AACR Annual Meeting. For more information about the AACR, visit AACR.org.

