DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOL LN) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.8482 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17854791 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 311994 EQS News ID: 1867289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2024 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)