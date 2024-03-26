DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.0429 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5528289 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2023679256 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 312029 EQS News ID: 1867365 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 26, 2024 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)