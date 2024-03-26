DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.8038 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16862530 CODE: AASU LN ISIN: LU1681044563 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU LN Sequence No.: 311947 EQS News ID: 1867189 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

