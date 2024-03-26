NFP Acquires Get Medical Plans, a Health Insurance Solutions Specialist

Acquisition of London-based specialist intermediary will bolster NFP's employee benefits capabilities, specifically in the private medical insurance market

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an international middle market property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant and retirement plan advisor, today announced its acquisition of Get Medical Plans Limited, an independent private medical insurance intermediary. Get Medical Plans founders Marc Benjamin and Sanjeev Mallipeddi will continue to lead and manage the London-based business.

"We are delighted to welcome Marc, Sanjeev and the entire Get Medical Plans team to NFP," said Iain Chadwick, managing director of Employee Benefits for NFP in Europe. "Adding the expertise of the Get Medical Plans team and their solutions will help NFP better support our clients and grow our presence in the rapidly expanding independent medical insurance market."

With more than 40 years of combined experience in the private healthcare industry, Benjamin and Mallipeddi excel at simplifying the medical insurance broking process and sourcing solutions that best align with their customers' bespoke needs. As part of NFP, they can now introduce their services to more clients and expand their positive impact on businesses and individuals who need support navigating the health insurance landscape and finding plans that better address the challenges they face.

"We are delighted to join NFP, especially as the company continues to expand in the UK," said Benjamin and Mallipeddi. "This partnership will enable Get Medical Plans to continue to deliver a first-class service to our clients by accessing the resources and range of services within a global organisation, while also giving us the ability to reach new customers."

About NFP

NFP's business in Europe is a leading international insurance brokerage and consulting firm, which, through a dedicated team of over 500 professionals, provides a wide range of solutions to satisfy clients' business risk and people needs. These solutions span specialised commercial business insurance, employee benefits, people consultancy, health and safety, and individual financial planning. NFP's subject matter specialists, underpinned by leading technology solutions, partner productively to deliver sustainable and tailored solutions to meet clients' unique needs and enable their success.

Visit NFP.co.uk to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

