

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday amid much uncertainty about the rate outlook in Europe and the United States.



Geopolitical tensions also remained in focus after Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged for the first time that 'radical Islamists' were responsible for last week's attack on a concert hall outside Moscow and that Ukraine was also somehow involved.



'We know that the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries', Putin said in a televised meeting.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,140 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken