Keyless Technologies: Keyless and fidentity Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Digital Security and Identity Verification

LONDON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyless, the leader in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, announces a strategic partnership with fidentity, the Swiss online identification and digital signature pioneer. This collaboration extends fidentity for continuous authentication across the entire identity lifecycle. Users can now verify their identity through fidentity and authenticate with Keyless' multi-factor by design technology, combining onboarding and identity verification with login, payment authentication for PSD2 SCA, step-up action, and account recovery.

In the digital era, the threat of identity theft and fraud is escalating rapidly. Keyless and fidentity are combining their expertise to offer an innovative solution that guarantees both enhanced security and a seamless user experience. fidentity customers will also benefit from Keyless' unique Zero-Knowledge Biometrics (ZKB) technology, which does not store biometric data anywhere.

Andrea Carmignani, CEO and Co-founder of Keyless, stated, "Account takeovers caused by credential-based authentication are rising year on year. Solutions such as Keyless and fidentity are aiming to change this. At the same time, as consumers we prefer a light-touch approach. The fewer platforms we have to register with, the better. This partnership with fidentity aims to bridge this gap, allowing us to combine our patented ZKB technology with fidentity's so that users can benefit from both with a single sign-up."

fidentity, renowned for its robust identity verification systems, sees this partnership as a step forward in its mission to enable trust in our increasingly digital world. Thorsten Hau, CEO and Founder of fidentity, commented, "Joining forces with Keyless marks a significant milestone in our journey. By adding biometric authentication to our existing solution, we are setting new standards in digital identity verification. This will allow us to offer our customers an even higher level of security and convenience than before."

About Keyless

Keyless is a passwordless authentication company and the world leader in privacy-preserving biometrics for consumer and workforce authentication. It protects financial institutions, governments, and enterprises globally, combating fraud, identity theft, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Its flagship Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology does not store biometric data anywhere and delivers built-in multi-factor security with just one look at the camera. Keyless is ISO27001 certified and also holds both FIDO Biometrics and FIDO2 certifications, the only company to do so. Privately owned, Keyless holds multiple patents and operates from three offices worldwide.

About fidentity

Founded in 2016, fidentity is a pioneering Swiss fintech company dedicated to revolutionizing automated customer identification and signature solutions. Through its cutting-edge web-based services, fidentity is reshaping the landscape of digital trust and making it effortlessly accessible. Trusted by renowned Swiss banks and respected financial service providers, fidentity is at the forefront of digitizing complex business processes while ensuring full regulatory compliance. fidentity's identity verification is certified by KPMG to comply with ETSI TS 199 461 and is in full compliance with both Swiss (ZertES) and European (eIDAS) legislation, providing unparalleled reliability and peace of mind. https://fidentity.ch/

