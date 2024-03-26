Anzeige
26.03.2024 | 11:10
SureGo Administrative Services, a Division of Trawick International, Expands Servicing Capabilities into Europe

FAIRHOPE, Ala. and BELGRADE, Serbia, March 26, 2024, a U.S.-based third-party administrator and division of Trawick International, today announced it has expanded its global footprint with the establishment of a representative office in Belgrade, Serbia.

Formed as an independent third-party administrator, SureGo's representative office will serve Trawick International as well as other insurance and related organizations worldwide.

The Belgrade team is composed of ten seasoned professionals, with Milos Milic taking on the role of Director of Operations and Jasmina Cukic appointed as Medical Director. This expansion underscores SureGo's commitment to its transformation and growth strategy, aiming to serve a wider array of business lines and customers across the globe.

Matthew Vitale, President of SureGo Administrative Services, highlighted the strategic value of the new office, stating, "The establishment of our Belgrade branch marks a pivotal moment in extending SureGo's international reach and affirming our dedication to global service excellence. The company is experiencing remarkable growth and participating in this phase of our evolution is exhilarating, both as a member of SureGo and within the larger Trawick family of companies."

About SureGo Administrative Services

SureGo Administrative Services is a division of Trawick International founded in 2015. As a third-party administrator specializing in claims support for international and special risk insurance programs, SureGo is redefining the insurance claims experience to make the customer journey a trip worth taking. Learn more at mysurego.com.

About Trawick International
Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for more than 25 years. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.comand ?trawickholdings.com.?

Media Contacts
Melissa Nicholson
Director of Corporate Communications
Trawick International
+1 949 275 7246
Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com


