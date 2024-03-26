

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices jumped around 1 percent on Tuesday as the dollar dipped due to pressure from a slightly stronger yen.



Renewed bets on a Fed rate cut in June and heightened geopolitical tensions also boosted demand for the precious metal.



Spot gold jumped 0.9 percent to $2,192.15 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $2,192.25.



The dollar index dipped as verbal interventions by Japanese officials continued to cope with the yen's weakening.



Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki offered some verbal intervention today, saying it's important for currencies to move in a stable manger reflecting fundamentals.



Meanwhile, U.S. rate cut hopes remain alive after the Fed's Chicago chief Austan Goolsbee said he sees three rate cuts this year.



In economic releases, this week's highlight for financial markets may be Friday's report on personal income and spending that includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed. The report will be released when the markets are closed for Good Friday.



Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to U.S. reports on durable goods orders and consumer confidence.



