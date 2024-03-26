

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.0856 against the euro and 1.2665 against the pound, from early highs of 1.0835 and 1.2634, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 151.21 against the yen, from an early high of 151.45.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slid to 4-day lows of 0.6556, 0.6029 and 1.3565 from early highs of 0.6532, 0.5996 and 1.3591, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound, 149.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



