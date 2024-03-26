

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 2-week low of 167.74 against the yen and a 4-day low of 0.9018 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 168.32 and 0.8991, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc slipped to 5-day lows of 0.9787 and 1.1412 from early highs of 0.9748 and 1.1366, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the greenback, 0.99 against the euro and 1.15 against the pound.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken