Condor Capital Wealth Management Recognized by InvestmentNews Among 2024 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in the USA

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / We are honored to announce that Condor Capital Wealth Management has been named to the InvestmentNews 2024 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in the USA list. Condor was recognized in the Small Employer category, which includes firms comprising 15-29 US employees.

"It's a great honor that Condor was recognized for this award," said President Michael Walliser. "At the end of the day, our greatest asset here at Condor is the one that walks out the door and comes back in the morning: our employees. It's our staff that makes everything we do for our clients possible, and it's their hard work and dedication that made it possible for us to be named to the list. As an employee-owned firm, we want to continue nurturing our team members and providing clear guidance for a culture of growth and excellence. This ensures everyone at Condor thrives and allows us to provide the best of service for our clients as we move forward."

The InvestmentNews Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in the USA award recognizes the most exceptional firms in the country. Through an employer form and employee survey, InvestmentNews collects extensive feedback and data to evaluate organizations based on employee confidence in their leadership, benefits, and other factors.

The full announcement and methodology from InvestmentNews, as well as the list of winners, can be found here.

Condor Capital Wealth Management

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 26 professional and support staff. Condor has been in Martinsville, NJ, for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

