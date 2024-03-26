Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase to Host Advisory Board Meetings at Canadian Urological Association Bladder Cancer Forum and the American Urological Association

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase®" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDCs") and their associated drug formulations, used to safely and effectively destroy various cancers, bacteria and viruses, announced today that it is hosting Advisory Board meetings to present the latest Study II interim clinical data to its Principal Investigators ("PIs") at the Canadian Urological Association ("CUA") Bladder Cancer Forum and the American Urology Association ("AUA"), respectively.

Study II is a Phase II clinical study that provides a Study Procedure (Study Drug activated by a Study Device) for patients diagnosed with Bacillus Calmette Guerin ("BCG")-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") Carcinoma In-Situ ("CIS").

An advisory board meeting is scheduled to take place on April 12, 2024, during the Bladder Cancer Forum 2024 located in Toronto, Ontario to provide an update to all Canadian Principal Investigators ("PIs") of the Study II interim clinical data and to discuss opportunities for patient enrollment.

An advisory board meeting is scheduled to take place on May 4th, 2024, during the 2024 American Urology Association ("AUA") meeting in San Antonio, Texas to provide an update to all Canadian and US-based PIs of the Study II interim clinical data and to discuss opportunities for patient enrollment.

Arkady Mandel MD, PhD, DSc, Chief Scientific Officer of Theralase® stated, "Patients with BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS have limited treatment options other than bladder removal surgery. We look forward to discussing the strong, interim clinical data from Study II with the PIs of the study, who are key opinion leaders in the Canadian and US urologic community. The interim clinical data to be presented details the safety and efficacy of Ruvidar-based photodynamic therapy PDT for the treatment of BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS. The current interim Phase II clinical study analysis demonstrates a significant clinical advantage of the Theralase® technology in the current treatment landscape and provides potential for a novel, effective and lasting treatment option for these patients. Moving forward, we are continuing to advance new patient recruitment with the goal of completing patient recruitment for our Phase II study by year end".

About the Canadian Urological Association

The Canadian Urological Association ("CUA") is proud to have been part of the development of urology in Canada since 1945. The CUA exists to promote the highest standard of urologic care for Canadians and to advance the science of urology.

About the American Urological Association

Founded in 1902, with more than 20,000 members worldwide, the American Urological Association ("AUA") is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community with the mission is to promote the highest standards of urological clinical care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated compounds, their associated drug formulations and the light systems that activate them, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include; but, are not limited to statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to Photo Dynamic Compounds and their drug formulations. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "may, "should", "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "expects", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions; including, statements related to the current expectations of Company's management for future research, development and commercialization of the Company's Photo Dynamic Compounds and their drug formulations, preclinical research, clinical studies and regulatory approvals.

These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions; including, the ability of the Company to: adequately fund and secure the requisite regulatory approvals to commercially market a treatment for bladder cancer in a timely fashion and implement its commercialization strategy. Other risks include: the ability of the Company to successfully complete its Phase II BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS clinical study , access to sufficient capital to fund the Company's operations may not be available or may not be available on terms that are commercially favorable to the Company, the Company's drug formulations may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical studies, the Company's fails to comply with the term of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.

Readers should not unduly rely on these forward- looking statements which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate as such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

