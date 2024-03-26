

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales increased for the first time in three months in February, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales climbed 2.2 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 1.2 percent fall in January.



Sales of food and other groceries grew by 1.5 percent monthly in February, and those of other consumer goods advanced by 2.5 percent. Clothing sales were 3.98 percent higher.



On a yearly basis, retail sales increased at a faster rate of 6.6 percent in February, after a 0.9 percent growth in the previous month.



