Spoutible Inc.: Spoutible Boosts Security Measures by Partnering with Two Leading Cybersecurity & Compliance Companies to Reinforce API Security and User Privacy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Spoutible, the emerging social media network founded on the principles of meaningful and toxic-free engagement and free from hate speech, harassment, and misinformation, has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting users' privacy and security by contracting with two leading cybersecurity companies.

Spoutible

Spoutible has engaged Wallarm to safeguard its API endpoints and provide additional security services. Spoutible has also leveraged the expertise of A-LIGN to conduct threat assessments and evaluate security practices.

"Our decision to partner with two leading cybersecurity companies underscores Spoutible's unwavering commitment to user safety and platform integrity," Spoutible CEO Christopher Bouzy said. "In an era where digital environments are increasingly vulnerable, ensuring a secure and welcoming online community is not just our priority-it's our responsibility."

Bouzy said that, "Wallarm is already integrated at Spoutible and enhancing API security while reinforcing the company's overall security posture."

Wallarm, founded in 2016, and based in San Francisco, CA, is recognized as the leading end-to-end API and application security company, serving a broad global client base.

Wallarm's platform is designed to offer integrated best-in-class API Security and WAAP capabilities to deliver comprehensive discovery of web apps and API endpoints, protect against emerging threats, and provide automated incident response.

"Spoutible partnered with A-LIGN to conduct a quarterly external threat assessment. While no critical vulnerabilities were identified, A-LIGN provided recommendations for strengthening Spoutible's security," Bouzy said.

A-LIGN, founded in 2009, is a security and compliance partner listing more than 4,000 clients worldwide. The firm provides audit services to ensure its clients comply with global cybersecurity standards and is the leading provider of SOC 2 audits, which cover data integrity and privacy.

"By partnering with Wallarm and A-LIGN, Spoutible is demonstrating that it will take the strongest proactive measures to protect our users' data and foster trust in our platform," Bouzy said.?

To learn more about Spoutible, the social network that provides toxic-free engagement and a Twitter alternative, visit spoutible.com.

About Spoutible

Spoutible's mission is to reshape the social media landscape with a commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and user safety. Founded with a vision to combat online harassment, hate speech, and misinformation, Spoutible employs strict policies and transparent rules to create a haven for safe, respectful, and meaningful online interactions.

About Wallarm

Wallarm, the integrated App and API Security company, provides robust protection for APIs, web applications, microservices, and serverless workloads running in cloud-native environments. Our platform supports modern tech stacks, offering dozens of deployment options in cloud and Kubernetes-based environments, and also provides a full cloud solution. Wallarm is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is backed by Toba Capital, Y ?ombinator, Partech, and other investors.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and HITRUST and a top three FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

