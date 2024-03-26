Vizzia Technologies Named a Top 25 Healthcare Software Company of 2024

InVIEW? RTLS Data Analytics Platform Integrations with Epic & Microsoft

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Vizzia Technologies, an industry leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, was recognized by The Healthcare Technology Report as one of the "Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2024." The company also announced several new healthcare application integrations.



Top 25 Award

Top 25 Healthcare Software Company of 2024

Vizzia earned this distinction for its innovative InVIEW? software platform, which provides clinicians with real-time data analytics, enhancing healthcare efficiencies and patient care, at several of the largest hospitals and health systems in America.

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate development updates. The New York City firm is comprised of industry professionals who are highly knowledgeable of the healthcare technology sector.

"We are honored to be recognized for our industry-leading RTLS software platform, which produces meaningful results for prominent hospitals," said Andrew L. Halasz, Chief Executive Officer of Vizzia Technologies. "Our team is driven by a vision to improve healthcare, by developing advanced clinical workflow solutions."

Vizzia continues its emphasis on innovation by collaborating with clinicians and technology leaders to further enhance its InVIEW? software platform. The company has recently released several new integrations that power today's smart hospital.

InVIEW? Platform Integrations

Epic EHR : saves clinicians significant time by automating patient information data entry

: saves clinicians significant time by automating patient information data entry Microsoft Entra ID : securely accesses applications with Single Sign-On (SSO) identity

: securely accesses applications with Single Sign-On (SSO) identity Get Well 360 : increases patient engagement and satisfaction via smart room solutions

: increases patient engagement and satisfaction via smart room solutions Nuvolo CMMS : improves enterprise asset management workflows and location syncing

: improves enterprise asset management workflows and location syncing Lynx Systems : enhances staff safety by instantly providing location of a staff duress alert

: enhances staff safety by instantly providing location of a staff duress alert Zebra RFID: simplifies visibility of all devices with a mobile Single Pane of Glass (SPG)

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia Technologies delivers real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its innovative InVIEW? software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility, empowering hospitals to enhance efficiencies and patient care. Visit the website and follow on LinkedIn for more information.

