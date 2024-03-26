Lod, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Massivit (TLV: MSVT) announced today that it will be presenting at The 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Massivit is scheduled to present on April 9th at 01:00PM ET. Erez Zimerman, CEO, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here.

About Massivit

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies https://www.massivit3d.com (TLV: MSVT) is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing solutions for the automotive, marine, rail, furniture, and themed entertainment markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large custom parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional and outdated processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013 and its headquarters are based in Lod, Israel. Massivit provides comprehensive services to its worldwide community via a network of distributors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

