Ness Ziona, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in automotive vision systems, today announced that Eli Yoresh, Chief Financial Officer, and Oren Bar-On, Vice President of Global Operations and Foresight Changzhou Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Invitational XIV in New York on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 11:00am ET.

Management will be available on-site for one-on-one meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact LD Micro or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

A webcast of the presentation will be streamed live at the following link: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

