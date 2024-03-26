Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it has listed its shares on the Growth Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Soracom currently connects millions of devices worldwide, and the cloud-native Soracom IoT connectivity platform provides a single pane of glass for management and control of various types of IoT connections, including cellular, LPWA, and satellite.

Soracom's cellular connectivity and advanced IoT networking capabilities are used across industries ranging from DX in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, automotive, and finance, to fast-growing startups, to initiatives supporting global sustainability such as agriculture and disaster prevention.

Soracom will continue to pursue technology innovation and further business growth as a global IoT platform, accelerate our customers' ability to deliver new connected services and products at scale, and develop the business and technology partnerships that will build a better, more connected future.

Soracom's founders, board, and staff are grateful today to all of the stakeholders who have supported us since our founding, above all our past, present, and future customers and partners.

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and enterprises, connecting more than 6 million IoT devices globally. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

