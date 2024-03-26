Company's compliance to SOC 2 demonstrates data security and integrity for customers

Katana Technologies, a fast-growth inventory software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 audit. This milestone underlines Katana's commitment to ensuring the highest standards of data security, availability, and confidentiality for customers.

SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "Trust Service Criteria"-security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Successfully completing the audit demonstrates a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, Katana Technologies met all the stringent criteria set forth by the SOC 2 compliance framework, demonstrating the company's dedication to safeguarding customer data and maintaining the integrity of its inventory management platform. SOC 2 compliance assures Katana's clients that their sensitive information is protected against unauthorized access, breaches, and cyber threats.

"Completing SOC 2 attestation is a significant achievement that reaffirms our dedication to data security and customer trust," said Kristjan Vilosius, CEO and founder of Katana Technologies. "Our clients can have even greater confidence in our inventory management solution, knowing that it meets the highest standards of security, reliability, and trustworthiness."

Katana Technologies is committed to delivering leading-edge inventory management solutions while upholding the highest standards of data security and integrity. With the SOC 2 compliance in place, Katana will continue to set the benchmark for excellence and trustworthiness in the industry. For more information about Katana, visit www.katanamrp.com.

About Katana Technologies

Katana's cloud manufacturing platform covers the live inventory, production, accounting and reporting features that give businesses the knowledge they need to make the right decisions. Founded in 2017, Katana's portfolio of more than 1,400 companies ranges from multi-million dollar manufacturing businesses to hobby makers, supporting over $1 billion in combined sales revenue in 2022. To date, Katana's founding team has raised more than $51 million in funding from VC firms and angel investors and scaled its team of six to 140 employees across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

