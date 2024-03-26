StorPool Storage was named as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies according to a Financial Times' in-depth, special report, which ranked organizations by the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2019 and 2022. The company was No. 841 on the list with a CAGR of 42.4% during the time period.

The 8th annual FT 1000 ranking, compiled with German research company Statista, identified European companies from across a broad range of sectors that have grown fastest in tough economic conditions including recovery from the impact of Covid-19, high inflation and a cost-of-living squeeze, and an energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine. StorPool was one of only 147 companies in the survey and the only company from Bulgaria to be ranked in each of the past three years.

"This year's FT-Statista annual ranking of Europe's fastest-growing companies reflects the shifts in corporate fortunes as the region's businesses have sought to manage, and recover from, the impact of Covid-19," read the report. "Though many businesses have struggled or failed to survive, others have demonstrated resilience and have been able to thrive."

StorPool is the storage company aiming to accelerate the World by storing and processing data more productively. Its next-generation software platform for data storage allows large IT users to build blazingly fast, reliable, agile, and cost-efficient IT infrastructure, IT services and apps. This allows millions of people across the globe to have safer and better online experiences.

"Making lives better by consistent innovation in data management is our primary focus," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool Storage. "Being ranked among the fastest-growing European companies in the FT1000 for three years in a row reflects the commitment of everyone on the StorPool team to deliver value to new and returning customers as is evidenced by our continued growth. Data moves the world, and we work hard to make the next-generation of data storage available for the leading IT companies today."

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a next-generation data storage software platform, built for modern IT. The StorPool platform is a Storage as a Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own servers model. It combines software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable block-first storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how they accelerate the world by storing data more productively.

