Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

26 March 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 25 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

25 March 2024 55.66p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 55.49p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

26 March 2024