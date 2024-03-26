Blue Wave AI Labs and Constellation Expand Strategic Agreement With Long-Term Adoption of ThermalLimits.ai

Supporting Nuclear Reliability and Cost Effectiveness

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Blue Wave AI Labs, the leader in AI-based nuclear technology solutions, is delighted to announce that Constellation, the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy, is expanding its strategic collaboration by integrating ThermalLimits.ai across its fleet of boiling water reactors (BWRs). ThermalLimits.ai, the latest addition to Blue Wave AI Labs' Nuclear-AI Suite, will help Constellation sustain cost-effective and innovative nuclear fuel-cycle planning and cycle management.

The longstanding relationship has already proven successful, with the integration of Eigenvalue and MCO.ai forecasting products into the Constellation fuel-cycle design and management processes. This integration resulted in crucial predictive visibility into reactor operational behavior, resulting in material savings in both fuel costs and generation-loss avoidance. With the inclusion of ThermalLimits.ai, these services will play a crucial role in optimizing the fuel reload design and cycle management processes, leading to additional cost savings and operational efficiencies.

"Constellation's collaboration with Blue Wave AI Labs has allowed us to use powerful machine learning tools to complement traditional engineering practices when designing innovative nuclear fuel products for our operating fleet," said Jason Murphy, Vice President, Nuclear Fuels, Constellation. "Widespread adoption of these new tools will benefit nuclear reliability and cost-effectiveness."

ThermalLimits.ai is poised to contribute to reduced operational challenges, avoidance of power de-rates, and more efficient reload core design across Constellation's boiling water nuclear power plants. This cutting-edge product offers advanced predictive analytics to increase visibility into thermal margins to help maximize safe production.

In acknowledging this significant milestone, Blue Wave AI Labs extends gratitude to the Department of Energy (DOE) for their support with Grant DE-NE0008930, which played a crucial role in facilitating early advancements leading to the development of ThermalLimits.ai. "We are immensely thankful to the Department of Energy for their vision and support that enabled the early advancements leading to the creation of ThermalLimits.ai," said Jonathan Nistor, Chief Operating Officer at Blue Wave AI Labs. "Their commitment to advancing innovation in nuclear energy science and technology has been pivotal in empowering us to develop solutions that redefine industry operational benchmarks and ensure competitive and continued operation of the existing U.S. nuclear reactor fleet."

Blue Wave AI Labs, founded in 2016 and located in West Lafayette, Indiana, is an AI-centric technology company specializing in solving complex problems within the nuclear energy industry. The company is already trusted by over half of the boiling water reactors in the U.S. who subscribe to its cloud-based platform. Blue Wave's Nuclear-AI platform and product pipeline include MCO.ai, eigenvauel.ai, ThermalLimits.ai, CoreOptimizer.ai, and CoreDesigner.ai.

