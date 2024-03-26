InnoSIGN Appoints Eric Lindquist Chief Executive Officer

MASON, OH and EINDHOVEN, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / InnoSIGN a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on democratizing precision medicine through its proprietary cell signaling pathway technology, today announced the appointment of Eric Lindquist as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Eric will succeed Paul van de Wiel, PhD, co-founder and previous CEO, who will remain as Chief Operating Officer and Board observer.

"We are delighted to have Eric Lindquist become our new CEO. Eric's successful commercial leadership record in startup and corporate environment and business development background form a solid basis for the expansion of our US commercial objectives. The support of Paul and entire InnoSIGN team positions us optimally for the next phase of growth and commercialization," said Allan May, Chairman of the Board.

"The appointment of Eric lines up perfectly with our ambition of creating a global company anchored by strong US leadership," said Paul van de Wiel. "I am excited to continue leading technology development and innovation with the team in Eindhoven and look forward to driving continued growth and success with Eric."

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at InnoSIGN, and I am deeply committed to delivering on our mission of extending targeted therapies to more patients with cancer and other diseases," said Eric Lindquist. "Our innovative technology, designed to pinpoint the cellular pathways driving tumor growth and activation of immune cells, holds immense promise. I am excited to join a company with an exceptional culture of collaboration and innovation. I look forward to creating strategic partnerships to broaden our ability to get this groundbreaking technology to patients."

About Eric Lindquist

Lindquist is a seasoned pharmaceutical and diagnostic executive who brings decades of business development and commercialization experience to InnoSIGN. Prior to joining the company, he served as the Chief Business and Commercial Officer at Celcuity, a biotechnology firm focused on expanding targeted cancer treatment options. Previously, Lindquist held the position of Global Vice President of Oncology and Transplant Business and Commercial Development at Natera, clinical genetics testing company, where he played a key role in launching Signatera, one of the industry's first molecular diagnostics tailored to a patient's unique cancer signature. He brings a breadth of experience and has held positions of increasing responsibility in business development, sales, and marketing at Cynvenio Biosystems, Assuragen, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Roche, Appocell, J&J Life Sciences, and Abbott Laboratories. Lindquist earned a B.S. in genetics and cell biology from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from Capella University.

About InnoSIGN

InnoSIGN commercializes its proprietary mRNA based OncoSIGNal pathway activity profiling technology, revolutionizing precision medicine by obtaining more insight into disease mechanisms to guide patient therapeutic options. OncoSIGNal is available for clinical use in breast cancer as a lab-developed test through InnoSIGN's CLIA laboratory in Mason (OH), for research use through labs in the EU and US as a comprehensive testing service, or as a distributed PCR kit for use in a customer laboratory. The analysis can also be run from RNA-seq data for various cancer and cell types. InnoSIGN utilizes its extensive database with more than 100,000 pathway activity profiles to support drug and diagnostics development.

