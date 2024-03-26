NWPS Adds to Business Development Team

Delivering tailored, open-architecture solutions for workplace retirement plans

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Effective March 19, NWPS has added Mike Beck to our business development team. Based in Denver, Mike covers the Mountain territory including Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.

Prior to joining NWPS, Mike served in various sales and business development leadership positions within the workplace retirement plan industry. He led sales teams and developed and implemented overall retirement plan vision and growth strategies for select financial advisor partners.

His 15 years of seasoned industry experience allows him to navigate the complexities of the competitive recordkeeping and administration landscape, providing valuable insights that bridge the gap between clients and financial professionals. Mike's consultative approach allows him to provide advisors with solutions that positively affect their bottom line while making a profound difference for their plan sponsor clients.

"The addition of such talented, experienced team members accelerates NWPS' momentum toward winning new recordkeeping and administration clients while building trusted relationships with our valued advisor partners," said Tom O'Brien, VP Sales.

A native of Kansas, Mike played college baseball at Benedictine College and graduated from the University of Kansas. He moved to Denver 18 years ago, and lives in Broomfield, Colorado, with his wife and two children.

To contact any NWPS sales team member, please see our Sales Territory Map.

About NWPS

At NWPS, advisors and their clients are the decision-makers. We are committed to delivering tailored, purely open-architecture solutions for workplace retirement plans requiring deeply competent U.S. support. We handle plan operations, participant services and compliance services to 1,100+ companies with 550K+ participants and $47.7 billion in retirement savings.* We are an independent firm and are not in the investment advisor business.

* As of Oct. 31, 2023

