Openly Continues to Receive Recognition for Exceptional Company Culture

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / For the second year in a row, Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, was named one of Forbes ' 2024 America's Best Startup Employers . The Company ranked number 135 on this year's list, up from number 320 in 2023, due to its continued growth and employee satisfaction. Openly also earned recognition across two Comparably awards; Best Company Outlook for small/medium-sized businesses and Best HR Team .

Founded in 2017, Openly has steadily grown to more than 350 employees across 42 states. 2023 saw the continued ascension of the company, which announced a $100M Series D funding round, the launch of its State of the Independent Agent Survey , and the ongoing expansion of its partnership network, including partnerships with Artigem and Trellis.

"Openly has been a people-first company since the very beginning, and we pride ourselves on creating an environment that engages people and instills a sense of pride in our collective work," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "Owning a home is a milestone achievement, and our employees play a big role in helping to protect that asset through our work with independent agents. It's because of our employees' dedication that we continue to succeed, and we look forward to further investing in our team and the culture we've built so we can continue to grow together."

As a part of the company's commitment to creating a culture focused on employee engagement, Openly holds annual in-person team offsites to promote collaboration, as well as its signature Openlyfest, where employees come together annually to celebrate wins, develop and hone skills, and discuss the company's future. Some of Openly's unique benefits for employees also include:

Zero-cost premium healthcare options for employees and their dependents

A monthly "Be Well" program reimbursement for costs associated with well-being and paid time off to focus on holistic wellness

A work-from-home stipend to create a comfortable home office space

Paid volunteer service hours

Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers 2024, in partnership with market research company Statista, was compiled by evaluating 7 million data points on 20,000 companies. Each company was considered based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. Only companies headquartered in the U.S., founded between 2014 and 2021, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure were considered for the evaluation. The final list ranks the top 500 employers.

For the achievements within Comparably's awards system, Openly ranks 24th in Comparably's Best Company Outlook awards for small/medium-sized businesses. Companies were measured on how confident employees are about the future success of their company, how likely they are to recommend to a friend (eNPS - employee Net Promoter Score), and if they're typically excited to go to work each day.

Openly was also recognized for its stellar HR Team, making the Best HR Team list alongside the likes of AT&T, Uber, and HubSpot. Rankings were decided on more than 16 core culture metrics, including executive leadership, coworkers, environment, compensation, growth opportunities, happiness, perks & benefits, work-life balance, company outlook, and more.

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month look-back period. Answers were given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. For fairness and statistical significance, more weight was given to companies with more employee ratings relative to their size. The final data set was compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowners insurance provider. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. In 2023, Openly was named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer and Inc. Best Workplace . For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyllc .

