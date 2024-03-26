NewOrg Management System, Inc.: NewOrg is Now a Certified Public Benefit Corporation

As a B Corp, we're part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact, with a commitment to stakeholder governance and continuous improvement.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / NewOrg is now a Certified Public Benefit Corporation (B Corp). This means that our corporate structure is built around our service mission and values and that we've gone through an extensive verification process with B Lab to become Certified. NewOrg has made a legal commitment to stakeholder governance and joined a formal framework for continuous improvement. As a partner to hundreds of non-profit organizations in the USA and Canada, we felt that formalizing our commitment and company values was important for our relationships with clients, staff, vendors, and the community.





B Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials. In order to achieve certification, a company must:

Demonstrate high social and environmental performance by achieving a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above and passing our risk review. Multinational corporations must also meet baseline requirement standards.

by achieving a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above and passing our risk review. Multinational corporations must also meet baseline requirement standards. Make a legal commitment by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and achieve benefit corporation status if available in their jurisdiction.

by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and achieve benefit corporation status if available in their jurisdiction. Exhibit transparency by allowing information about their performance measured against B Lab's standards to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab's website.

B Corp Certification is holistic, not exclusively focused on a single social or environmental issue. And the process to achieve and maintain certification is rigorous and requires engaging teams and departments across your company. Taking company size and profile into account, verification involves documentation of your company's business model and information about your operations, structure, and various work processes, as well as review of potential public complaints and possible site visits. Recertification confirms these standards continue to be met on an ongoing basis.

Learn more about B Corporations at bcorporation.net or watch a video explaining this global movement at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GP69PNzOQ1U.

About NewOrg Management System, Inc.

NewOrg Management System, Inc. - www.neworg.com

4000 Albemarle St NW (Ste 210)

Washington, DC 20016

NewOrg is a leading software developer providing a cloud-based data management platform for nonprofits and local government/social agencies, with more than 50,000 users in the U.S. & Canada since 2006. Celebrating 18 years of providing complete, 100% customized data management for nonprofit organizations and affiliates, NewOrg's integrated software and service approach ensures that our partners improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

Contact Information:

John Baker

Partner Relations

jbaker@neworg.com

866-843-2835 ext. 1

