Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Announces the Promotions of Jonathan Sinnott and Chris Nealey and Addition of Rohan Tangri and Leo Bucksbaum

Jonathan Sinnott joined Pacific Avenue in 2018. During his tenure at Pacific Avenue, Jonathan has been responsible for several of Pacific Avenue's platform acquisitions. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Jonathan served as a Private Equity Associate in the Special Situations group of Oaktree Capital. Jonathan earned his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and received his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Business.

Chris Nealey joined Pacific Avenue in 2021 and is responsible for evaluating new investment opportunities, completing due diligence, executing transactions, and monitoring the firm's portfolio companies. As a member of the investment team, Chris plays an important role in the firm's acquisitions team. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Chris served as a Private Equity Associate at Fertitta Capital. Chris began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities. Chris graduated with a B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Boise State University.

Rohan joins the firm as a Vice President. In his role at Pacific Avenue, Rohan will focus his efforts on evaluating new investment opportunities, due diligence, execution and portfolio operations. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Rohan served as Head of M&A at Foundry Brands. Rohan started his career in the TMT group at Houlihan Lokey. Rohan graduated with a B.B.A. from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Leo joins Pacific Avenue as an Associate. In his role at Pacific Avenue, Leo will focus his efforts on evaluating new investment opportunities, due diligence, execution and portfolio operations. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Leo served as a Private Equity Associate at OpenGate Capital focusing on M&A opportunities within the technology and industrial sectors. Prior to OpenGate, Leo was an Investment Banking Analyst at Canaccord Genuity in New York City. Leo graduated with a B.A. in Economics from the University of Michigan.

"Pacific Avenue is focused on building the best team in Private Equity in Southern California. We are committed to developing talent from within. Both Jonathan and Chris have been with Pacific for several years and are great examples of promoting from within. Both have added significant value in executing deals; but equally important, have been key in establishing our collaborative and winning culture. Additionally, I am excited to announce the addition of Rohan and Leo to the Pacific Avenue team as we continue to scale and further strengthen the team."

Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 105 transactions, including over 40 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has more than $1.2B of Asset Under Management (AUM). For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

