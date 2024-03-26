New eco-friendly cap introduced by Beyond Plastic can replace traditional, petroleum-based plastic caps

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - CJ Biomaterials, Inc, a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, continues to expand the applications for its advanced PHA technology, announcing that their biopolymers are being used by California-based Beyond Plastic to develop the world's first completely biodegradable plastic bottle cap.

"We are proud to be working with Beyond Plastic to help make this innovative solution a reality. These PHA-based bottle caps not only address the pressing environmental concerns associated with traditional plastic caps, but also demonstrate the versatility and effectiveness of our PHA technology in delivering sustainable alternatives," says Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer at CJ Biomaterials. "We remain committed to advancing eco-friendly solutions that contribute to a healthier, more sustainable planet."

Derived from nature and produced sustainably, CJ Biomaterials' biopolymers serve as building blocks to improve functional characteristics of traditional plastics-offering a range of environmental benefits. PHAs work well as modifiers to other polymers or biopolymers and serve to increase bio-based content, accelerate biodegradation, and improve the functional properties of resins and finished products. As one of the industry leaders capable of mass-producing PHA, CJ Biomaterials is committed to impactful action, delivering more sustainable solutions with its extensive PHA technology platform.

With the inclusion of CJ Biomaterials' PHA, the Beyond Plastic bottle cap is both recyclable and compostable, in addition to being fully biodegradable.

"Utilizing CJ Biomaterials' PHA biopolymers, we've developed an authentically eco-conscious alternative to conventional plastic bottle caps. This marks a significant leap forward in sustainability, but it's just the beginning," Fred Pinczuk, Beyond Plastic's Chief Technology Officer explained, saying that Beyond Plastic has an ongoing focus on facilitating manufacturers' adaptation of equipment to seamlessly incorporate PHA. "Our aim is to offer tailored PHA formulations for diverse applications, such as straws, caps, and various single-use plastics currently threatening our environment. Once the process is streamlined, it will catalyze a profound transformation within the industry."

CJ Biomaterials began producing its PHACT-branded PHA biopolymers in 2022. Since that time, the company has partnered with multiple organizations to develop innovative solutions using its PHA technology. The introduction of the PHA-based plastic cap is just the latest application announced by CJ Biomaterials. Earlier this year, the company introduced a PHA-based polybag with properties similar to traditional petroleum-based polybags. The technology was also used in the development of microwaveable paper coating used in New Today's Chicken Noodle Cup packaging, sold at CU, South Korea's leading convenience store chain. The company also works with NatureWorks to broaden the use of PHACT PHA combined with Ingeo PLA in multiple markets and applications.

For information on CJ Biomaterials, its PHA technology, and how to partner with the organization to develop solutions that will help to address the plastic waste challenge, visit https://www.cjbiomaterials.com.





About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)-both polymers and associated basic chemicals. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience.

About Beyond Plastic

Beyond Plastic is creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly future using Mother Nature's plastic. Our goal is to provide sustainable replacement plastic packaging options by pioneering the first 100% bio-based and 100% RCB - Recyclable, Compostable and Biodegradable - scalable solutions on the market. Beyond Plastic was established by Lance Collins, as a continuation project to Lance's Carbon Negative ZENWTR beverage brand. The first water brand created using Certified 100% Ocean Bound plastic.

