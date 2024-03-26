Ashdod, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Sharon Personal Care, a global supplier of innovative, environmentally friendly ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products, has received a Cosmetics & Toiletries Alle Award for its innovative Emulpharma Mimesis, a green emulsifier based on a combination of lecithin and polyglycerols that can formulate a light and sprayable texture for skin care products. The Emulpharma Mimesis product was recognized in the Most Significant Skin Care Base Ingredient category.





The C&T Alle Awards bring behind-the-scenes ingenuity in cosmetics and personal care R&D into the spotlight by honoring the scientific discipline, formulating skills, resourcefulness and creativity of innovators throughout the cosmetic product development process-from ingredient suppliers and finished product manufacturers, to test method/tool designers, digital tech developers, and more.

"We are honored that our Emulpharma Mimesis ingredient was recognized by the editors of C&T with an Alle Award," says Naama Eylon, CEO of Sharon Personal Care. "This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in the personal care industry and reaffirms our dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions that elevate skincare formulations. We are proud to be at the forefront of creating environmentally friendly ingredient solutions that make a significant impact in the market."

Emulpharma Mimesis enhances the effectiveness of skincare ingredients through its unique lamellar structure, facilitating the penetration of active molecules into deeper skin layers. The innovative emulsifying system offers multifunctionality and sustainability, allowing for the creation of fluid and sprayable emulsions across various cosmetic applications. Additionally, its cold process and one-pot-formulation approach simplifies manufacturing practices and contributes to more environmentally friendly processes.

In the assessment of Sharon's ingredient technology, a C&T judge said, "I appreciate all the testing performed and eco-sustainability. This is a unique emulsifying system with skin care benefit claims. It offers versatility and can be used hot or cold. I believe formulators will be interested in looking at this material - it is novel, and it extends formulations to sprayable and lighter textures."

Introduced at In-Cosmetics 2023, Sharon Personal Care will be providing demonstrations of Emulpharma Mimesis throughout In-Cosmetics 2024 in their booth, 1K70. Sharon will also host a press conference on Wednesday, April 17 at 9:00 a.m. to introduce a groundbreaking multifunctional preservation system.

For information on Sharon Personal Care, visit https://sharonpc.com. Media interested in attending Sharon's In-Cosmetics 2024 press conference can email dgreen@resourceadvantage.com to register.

About Sharon Personal Care

Headquartered in Ashdod, Israel, Sharon Personal Care is a global supplier of innovative ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products - with specialized expertise in trending market segments. The company's product portfolio includes unique preservatives, building blocks, and functional chemistries and active ingredients. Today's Sharon has a proven track record of innovation combined with the ability to provide comprehensive solutions at light speed. With a solid foundation in environmentally sustainable chemistry, Sharon delivers multifunctional ingredient solutions that help differentiate personal care products in a fast-changing market.

Established in 1977 by Dr. Danny Sommerfeld, the company employs more than 200 people worldwide, with manufacturing and scientific facilities on three continents. Sharon Personal Care is owned primarily by Tene Investment Funds (Tel Aviv), an Israeli private equity growth fund focused on the industrial and technology sectors.

