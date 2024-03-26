O'Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced its ranking as a Core Challenger for Digital Learning within the prestigious Fosway 9-Grid.

O'Reilly has been named a Core Challenger for Digital Learning in Fosway's independently verified analysis of solutions and providers. O'Reilly's digital platform and learning experiences were selected for this category due to the trusted quality tech content provided to end users, including live expert-led interactive courses and events.

Fosway also considered O'Reilly's proven track record for customer advocacy, including its highly-rated support and personalized solutions that are trusted by 3.2 million customers-with more than half using the solution to quickly solve problems multiple times a week, saving 1.2 hours on average per week for 65% of end users.

"In today's complex and ever-evolving digital landscape, it has never been more important for companies to equip staff with the digital learning experiences they need for career development, mission-critical upskilling, and problem-solving," said Laura Baldwin, president at O'Reilly. "We're delighted that Fosway has recognized that O'Reilly customers continue to harness our quality training content to guide their teams through the tools and technologies that create real business impact."

"In a tight market for talent, a premium is being placed on the ability to upskill and cross-skill your existing workforce," said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. "Technology competency is right at the very top of the list of desirable skills, and O'Reilly enables this through a bespoke mix of created and curated content; congratulations on their rating as Core Challenger in the 9-Grid this year."

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

About O'Reilly

For over 45 years, O'Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise through the company's SaaS-based training and learning platform. O'Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.

