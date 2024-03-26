FinEx Funds ICAV - Shareholder Notification

March 26

26 March 2024

FinEx Funds ICAV (the ICAV)

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the Fund)

Shareholder Notification

Dear Shareholder

This letter is to inform you on behalf of the board of directors of the ICAV (the Board) of an update in respect of the Fund in which you hold shares.

We refer to the shareholder notice issued on 12 March 2024 (the Shareholder Notice). As noted in the Shareholder Notice, it is proposed that the Effective Date for the changes (as detailed in the Shareholder Notice) to the Fund will be on or about 27 March 2024 (the Effective Date), when the Supplement will be noted by the Central Bank. For the avoidance of doubt, on the Effective Date the name of the Fund will be changed to "FinEx Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Strategy UCITS ETF".

As further noted in the Shareholder Notice, the Board have resolved to lift the suspension of the USD Shares Share Class with effect from the 28 March 2024.

If you have any queries, please contact Martin Bednall, martin.bednall@finxcapital.com .

FinEx Funds ICAV