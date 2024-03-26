Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Capital and Big Plan Holdings Partner to Fundraise for Namesake Bar of Jon Bon Jovi

Strategic partnership allows accredited investors to participate in a unique real estate opportunity

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Alto , a platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets, has listed a new alternative offering in real estate with Big Plan Holdings , a Nashville-based diversified family wealth office. Alto Securities has listed the Edgehill 405 Broadway Alto Capital SPV on Alto Marketplace . This fund will allow accredited investors to diversify their portfolios with a real estate investment opportunity in JBJ's Nashville, the namesake bar and music venue of rock legend and multi-time GRAMMY nominee and one-time winner, Jon Bon Jovi.

"We're partnering with Big Plan Holdings to bring this exceptional investment opportunity to accredited investors through Alto Marketplace," said Scott Harrigan , President of Alto and CEO of Alto Securities. "The Edgehill 405 Broadway Alto Capital SPV presents investors with an exciting chance to be part of Nashville's thriving entertainment real estate sector, and its collaboration with Bon Jovi lends a level of excitement that is truly unique in my career."

A minimum $25,000 investment provides accredited investors access to the real estate sector of Nashville's iconic Lower Broadway entertainment district, with the funds contributing to the completion and operation of American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville venture, JBJ's Nashville . With a targeted opening in May of 2024, JBJ's Nashville is set to be a 36,767 square-foot, five-story Bon Jovi celebrity-branded Honky Tonk and special events venue that boasts a full-service restaurant, a bar, a full banquet kitchen in the basement and a three-tier mainstage.

"This deal is truly close to home," said Eric Satz , Alto's Founder and CEO. "Nashville has been our base since 2015, and it's a privilege to work alongside Big Plan Holdings to invest in the city's iconic entertainment scene. It's a special, full-circle moment that every founder dreams of."

Traditionally, alternative investments with unique strategies that aren't more widely publicly available have been largely limited to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. This is in no small part due to their complexity and higher minimum investment requirements. With the alternative asset market experiencing unprecedented growth - global alternative assets under management (AUM) are expected to reach $24.5 trillion by the end of 2028 - Alto aims to broaden access by offering accredited investors the opportunity to invest in these deals by lowering the minimum investment requirements and working with funds usually limited to family offices and larger firms.

About Alto

Alto's holistic alternatives investment platform empowers individual investors to diversify their portfolios by investing in alts while supporting issuers with a range of fundraising methods to suit their unique needs. Offering Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs, Alto is unlocking $12.6T in investable retirement savings, giving investors more access to participate in alternative assets as new or repeat customers and issuers access to a new funding source perfectly suited for long term investing. Alto includes Alto Solutions, LLC, Alto Securities, a wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary, and Alto Capital, an exempt reporting advisor. Alto represents 1.3B in AUC, 30,000 self-directed IRA investors, over 2,000 issuers who have raised capital on the platform, maintains an industry standout 4.4 rating on TrustPilot and has seen success in VC fundraising rounds in a $17M Series A in April 2021 and a $40M Series B in December 2021.

About Alto Securities

Alto Securities, LLC ("Alto Securities") is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA / SIPC . Neither Alto Securities nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Investments offered by Alto Securities are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. You should be prepared to lose some or all of your investment. Private placements may not be appropriate for every investor. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent loss.

About Alto Capital

Alto Capital is a forward-thinking exempt reporting advisor that prides itself on finding unique opportunities within alternative assets. They aim to bridge the gap between private equity, venture capital, and other alternative assets, generally with higher minimum investments, and that might be closed to individual investors. Alto Capital serves as the administrator of the?SPV and is an affiliate of Alto Securities, LLC; both entities are under common ownership.

About Big Plan Holdings

Big Plan Holdings is the owner and operator of Edgehill 405 Broadway LLC, and is a Nashville-based family wealth management office and syndicated investment firm owned by the Joseph family, offering significant experience and a demonstrated track record of success across numerous sectors.

