Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Caryl Stern's Path to Creating a Better World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Caryl Stern's remarkable journey spans more than 30 countries and several high-impact roles, including former CEO of UNICEF USA, former Executive Director of the Walton Family Foundation, and present Chief Impact Officer at LionTree, an independent investment and merchant bank for creativity, community, and capital. From her inspirational upbringing (shaped by her mother who survived the Holocaust) to her innovative work at UNICEF, Caryl offers invaluable insights for navigating the complexity of a changing world. She shares poignant stories about the importance of urgency in helping children globally and how storytelling can mobilize support for essential causes.

Caryl also discusses her work at LionTree to drive social impact through innovative, for-profit solutions. Caryl's journey illustrates how a sense of responsibility to create a better world can accelerate impact.

Listen for insights on:

Mobilizing support and awareness for critical causes

Transitioning to new opportunities and career paths

Evolving as a leader to meet the needs of your organization

Purpose 360 Podcast is a masterclass in unlocking the potential of purpose to ignite business and social impact. Hosted by Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Purpose 360 illuminates the impact of purpose, from engaging employees and fostering deeper consumer loyalty to inspiring product innovation and increasing market share.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE (CCOP) is a pioneering social impact consultancy helping companies, brands, and nonprofits harness the power of purpose to advance their business and societal impact. CCOP's proven approach, developed over decades and hundreds of purpose assignments, meets clients at any point on their purpose journey to unlock opportunities to build reputation, inspire and engage employees, ignite organizational culture for innovation and growth, while supporting the greater good.





