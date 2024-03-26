Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
26.03.2024 | 14:38
DollarSprout Reveals 2024 Side Hustle Statistics: A Comprehensive Look at America's Gig Economy

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / DollarSprout today released its annual Side Hustle Statistics report for 2024, providing an in-depth analysis of the trends, earnings, and motivations behind the growing gig economy in the United States.

According to the study, an unprecedented 70% of Americans are now participating in side hustles, a clear indicator of the shifting landscape of work and personal finance in response to economic pressures and the search for financial security.

Key Findings:

  • Widespread Participation: Nearly seven in 10 Americans engage in some form of side hustle, with digital platforms paving the way for new opportunities.
    • 12% of side hustlers report earning $1,000 or more per month.
    • 72.4% of men and 66.8% of women report pursuing a side gig.
  • Economic Drivers: Rising living costs and the desire for financial stability are the primary motivators behind this surge.
  • Income Diversity: The study found a wide range in earnings, highlighting the varying success of side hustles across demographics.
  • The Impact of Technology: Advancements in technology, especially AI, are influencing the types of side hustles people are pursuing.

The report also explores the demographic nuances of those participating in side hustles, the challenges faced by gig workers, and public sentiment toward potential regulation of gig work.

Visit the full report: DollarSprout 2024 Side Hustle Statistics

For further information, insights from the report, or to request an interview, please contact:

Jeff Proctor, Co-Founder

jeff@dollarsprout.com

Contact Information

Jeff Proctor
Co-Founder
jeff@dollarsprout.com
3602861030

SOURCE: DollarSprout

View the original press release on newswire.com.

