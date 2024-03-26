Jamin Hutchens and Kate Bleskova Open Additional NECP Offices in Florida and Poland

New England Consulting Partners (NECP), an international turnaround management firm headquartered in Boston, has hired Jamin Hutchens and Kate Bleskova as Directors to help meet increased demand for its services.

Hutchens has opened a new NECP office in Boca Raton, Fla. to support Southeast midmarket firms across a broad range of industries, with a special focus on construction. Bleskova has opened NECP's first European location in Poznan, Wielkopolskie, Poland, to serve midsize organizations throughout the continent.

The rising interest in NECP's services coincides with a 40.4% increase in business bankruptcy filings across the U.S. from Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023, as reported by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. The organizations that NECP assists are potentially headed down that path, or at risk of shutting down, without their guidance.

As a bridge between banks and the ailing companies in their portfolios, NECP quickly responds, leveraging its cashflow management approach to identify the "invisible" financial and operational issues that are derailing these firms. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with management, the firm develops a financial plan as the backbone of a turnaround strategy that shareholders, lenders, and often family members (for family owned businesses) can all agree to. This approach has helped hundreds of companies gain a new position of strength-from a travel organization with more than $100 million in revenue to a frozen food processing company with about $34 million in sales.

"Jamin and Kate are capable stewards of NECP's approach. They combine an in-depth grounding in cashflow forecasting and analysis with the empathy, curiosity and focus needed to diagnose underlying issues, gain leaders' buy-in, and develop plans that improve businesses and their lender partnerships," said Thomas (Tom) Desmond, Managing Partner and Principal.

About New England Consulting Partners

Founded in 2001 by Thomas Desmond, New England Consulting Partners is a turnaround management firm with offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe.

The firm provides strategic and tactical services that bring financial stability to middle market companies in distress. Typically referred to its customers by banks, NECP has successfully saved hundreds of companies and thousands of jobs across a wide variety of industries. See neconsultingpartners.com.

