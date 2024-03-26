Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.03.2024 | 15:00
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 1st Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 1st interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024 of 2.875 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 20 May 2024, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 19 April 2024. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 18 April 2024.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company operates a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Should you wish to participate in the DRIP please contact Computershare on +44 (0)370 707 4040 or access their Investor Centre via their website www.computershare.comwhere more information on the DRIP is available

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

26 March 2024


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.