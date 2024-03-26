C2Dx Launches Next Generation Shaw Scalpel System - The Only Surgical Scalpel That Seals Vessels as it Cuts

Next Generation Shaw Scalpel Receives 510(k) Clearance, Ushering in a New Era of Surgical Precision

C2Dx a privately-held medical device company, announced the receipt of 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the next generation controller for its cutting-edge surgical technology, The Shaw Scalpel System. Providing a better user experience for everyone in the room, the Shaw Scalpel System enables precise anatomical dissection and immediate hemostasis with its surgically sharp scalpel blade. The result is a dry, clean surgical field which provides exceptional visualization for the safe dissection of nerves and critical anatomy.

"The FDA clearance for the next generation of Shaw Scalpel System is the culmination of in-depth user feedback and extensive efforts from every team member," said Ben Burnham, VP of Sales and Marketing. "This milestone not only validates the safety and effectiveness of our technology but also highlights our commitment to provide healthcare professionals with state-of-the-art tools to enhance patient outcomes."

Founded in 2019 by CEO Kevin McLeod, C2Dx is led by a team of seasoned professionals in the medical device field boasting a collective century of experience. Over the past five years, C2Dx has broadened its array of products and competencies via strategic acquisitions, the enlistment of top-tier executives and staff, and an unwavering commitment to exemplary customer service. The recent partnership with Shore Capital Partners positions C2Dx to build on its existing reputation as an industry leader through both acquisitions and organic growth.

"This launch is a reflection of C2Dx's dedication to advancing medical technology. We endeavor to introduce innovative solutions to the healthcare industry," said Kevin McLeod, CEO and President.

The next generation Shaw Scalpel System, with more than 40 years of clinical history, provides surgeons with the utmost precision, visualization, and control. "This instrument minimizes blood loss for the patient, maximizes my surgical efficiency and preserves visibility (very little char) during dissection. It has a very limited radius of energy dispersion (like the bipolar cautery) which is essential for working in the crowded anatomy of the neck where there are so many important nerves, vessels, and other structures in close proximity," said Dr. Donald B. Kamerer Jr.

Key Features of The Shaw Scalpel System

Learn more about the Shaw Scalpel here: https://c2dx.co/products/shaw-scalpel/

C2Dx and Shore are actively seeking avenues to establish a robust and diverse medical device company by forging new industry collaborations, expanding business development efforts, and enhancing investments in both products and personnel. The overarching goal is to cater to various specialties and procedures across the United States and abroad.

To learn more about partnerships with C2Dx, please visit https://c2dx.com/, or contact Kevin McLeod (kmcleod@c2dx.com).

About C2Dx

C2Dx is a medical device company that acquires and invests in valuable, niche products to propel their growth and accessibility worldwide. Started in early 2019 and founded by industry experts, C2Dx is committed to providing leading medical products and superior customer service while continually evolving to ensure that healthcare providers have the devices and technology they need. Backed by Shore Capital, C2Dx is supported by a World-Class Board of Directors, with deep experience across the medical device space, operations, and private equity.

