Natural Harmony Foods, Inc.: Reduction of Outstanding Common Stock

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Publicly-held Natural Harmony Foods Inc. (OTC PINK:NHYF) (the Company), wishes to announce that with the approval of the Circuit Court of Broward County, Florida the board of the Company has resolved to cancel 98,641,685 of its common stock.

As a consequence, the company's outstanding common stock has been reduced from 407,138,196 to 309,496,511. This action is in accordance with the company's strategy of optimising its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

The cancellation was overseen by Mr Benjamin Berry, former CEO and court-appointed custodian who said:

"I am pleased to announce the successful conclusion of my role as custodian of NHYF. I have instructed my attorney to formally discharge the custodianship. Furthermore, I am optimistic about the future for NHYF shareholders. I have full confidence in the new CEO Mr Claudio Solitario and his capacity to drive performance and value for the company's shareholders. I wish him every success in his endeavours".

Mr Solitario expressed his gratitude for Mr Berry's efforts and shared his vision for the company's future:

"I want to express my appreciation to Mr Berry for his service as custodian of NHYF. I am very grateful for his contribution to the company".

"I am excited about the potential of NHYF and confident in our ability to capitalise on market trends and consumer preferences. We are committed to expanding our product offerings and exploring new market opportunities, whilst ensuring operational efficiencies. Together with our talented team we are prioritising revenue generation, innovation, and sustainability to position the company for long term success. We look forward to providing further details in the coming weeks".

About Natural Harmony Foods, Inc.

Natural Harmony Foods Inc. (NHYF) aims to enhance patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by developing cutting-edge AI-powered methods to aid in the diagnosis of medical conditions. These methods enable early, accurate screening, contributing to quicker and more effective treatment. NHYF focuses on developing AI-based screening techniques for medical conditions, capitalizing on the growing role of AI in clinical practice. Additionally, NHYF acknowledges the thriving nutraceutical market's potential and plans to enter it for early revenue, benefiting from the growing emphasis on natural approaches and the demand for dietary supplements that offer potential health benefits beyond basic nutrition. The Company's nutraceutical formulas are scientifically designed to nutritionally support the body's inherent abilities to positively respond to health conditions and will address the needs of the great many people who are searching for natural remedies for their health and wellness. The demand for nutraceuticals continues to expand, creating a dynamic landscape for NHYF's nutraceutical businesses to flourish.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press include, among others, statements about our renegotiated settlement agreement. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our limited operating history; our dependence on third parties for many aspects of our business; general market and economic conditions; technical factors; the availability of outside capital; our receipt of revenues; legislative developments; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

