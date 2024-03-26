Staying Safe While Having a Good Time at a Music Festival Near You - Allied Universal's Safety Tips For the 2024 Music Festival Season

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March, 26, 2024 / Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services provider, today announced tips for music festival safety. With warmer months fast approaching, so too are popular summer events such as music festivals. Though fun, festivals can present significant safety risks. They attract large crowds, are prone to heavy alcohol consumption, drug use and feature large temporary infrastructure. Allied Universal views safety as non-negotiable and encourages attendees to review and consider the following safety tips to ensure they have a fun and safe festival experience.

Prioritize Your Safety, Not Capturing Content

If unsafe activity or a fight breaks out, move to safety, not to record. Your wellbeing is more important than "likes".

If you see someone in distress, alert event staff instead of your followers.

More Safety Tips

1. Stay Cool and Hydrated

Wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses.

Drink lots of water.

Find shade often.

2. Learn Your Way Around

Grab or download a festival map for reference.

Locate exits and remember that in an emergency, the closest exit may not be the best one to use.

Know where the restrooms, first-aid tents, food, camping and chill-out zones are.

3. Exercise Care Around Temporary Structures

Don't lean, pull or climb on temporary structures- they could collapse and fall.

4. Use the Buddy System

Don't go to a crowded event alone. A helping hand in a crowd crush can mean the difference between life or death if you've fallen or become injured.

Establish a meeting place and time with friends, in case you get separated.

5. Beware of Pickpockets

Always keep an eye on your belongings.

6. Keep Cash and Important Information with You

Carry a small amount of cash in case your credit cards are stolen or misplaced.

Write down contact information so you can call someone if your phone runs out of charge or you get separated from your device.

7. Responsible Use of Alcohol and Recreational Drugs

Alcohol and drug use is prevalent; if you are of legal age, be responsible.

Never drive while intoxicated - call a sober friend, rideshare service or taxi.

8. Protect Your Hearing

Bring hearing protection if needed.

If you can't cope with the loud noise, move away from the speakers for a while.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

