CrakRevenue Launches New Revamped Website

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024. It had been a few years since the last major overhaul, and the team is proud to present the updated hub with its much-improved user experience. The CrakRevenue team tested changes to some specific pages during the past year, and, given the positive feedback, they applied the same aesthetics and functionality to the whole website.



The new website offers a dark, sleek, intuitive interface that better represents the network's personality and user preferences. The new design more clearly showcases CrakRevenue's slew of features contributing to its positioning as one of the most appreciated CPA networks. Earlier this year, the platform earned a coveted place in the top 5of mThink's Blue Book for 5th consecutive year.

"CrakRevenue has changed a lot in the last year and a half, and we wanted our new website to reflect these changes to better represent our network's maturity. We invested much time and resources in implementing AI-powered solutions to drive conversions and make CrakRevenue even better for advertisers and affiliates alike.", shares Vicky Talbot, CrakRevenue's Brand Manager. "Our goal is to remain the #1 choice in affiliate marketing for adult traffic with our exclusive offers in the cam, dating, OnlyFans Models, gaming, health and CBD verticals."

This last year has been busy in the CrakRevenue's office:

Launch of the first exclusive OnlyFans Model promotion offer (https://www.crakrevenue.com/blog/how-to-promote-onlyfans-models/), allowing monetization of a whole new kind of traffic that has been historically difficult to reach for networks.

(https://www.crakrevenue.com/blog/how-to-promote-onlyfans-models/), allowing monetization of a whole new kind of traffic that has been historically difficult to reach for networks. Implementation of several new promotion tools (https://www.crakrevenue.com/blog/prestitial-postitial-ads/), including prestitial and postitial advertising.

(https://www.crakrevenue.com/blog/prestitial-postitial-ads/), including prestitial and postitial advertising. Creation of a new pay-per-click (PPC) program (https://www.crakrevenue.com/blog/crakclicks/), a first among CPA networks that mostly offer pay-per-sale (PPS) or pay-per-lead (PPL) to their affiliates.

(https://www.crakrevenue.com/blog/crakclicks/), a first among CPA networks that mostly offer pay-per-sale (PPS) or pay-per-lead (PPL) to their affiliates. Development of pioneering technologies in AI-driven traffic and advertisement optimization

A 20% growth in their staff, adding experts in data science, marketing, and product development to their already experienced team (https://www.crakrevenue.com/about-us/our-people) of 200 people.



The launch of the new website underscores CrakRevenue's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in digital performance marketing. As the digital landscape evolves at a dizzying pace, the company remains dedicated to empowering affiliates and advertisers with the tools and resources they need.

For more information about CrakRevenue and its affiliate marketing solutions, visit the newly redesigned website at www.crakrevenue.com .

About CrakRevenue

CrakRevenue is a Canada-based CPA network and global leader in affiliate marketing. Founded in 2010, the network has become a reference in traffic monetization and digital marketing, now counting over 35,000 affiliates and over 400 products in some of the most lucrative sales verticals. Since its beginnings, CrakRevenue has paid its affiliates more than $550 million in commissions. To learn more about CrakRevenue: crakrevenue.com/

