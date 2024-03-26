Anzeige
26.03.2024 | 15:26
Bloomberg: Ride-Hailing Sector Can Lead the Decarbonization of Transport in Europe

By Andrew Grant, Head of Intelligent Mobility, BloombergNEF

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Bloomberg

Originally published on about.bnef.com

The electrification of ride-hailing and other point-to-point, on-demand and shared mobility services must be accelerated to maintain Europe's decarbonization momentum in line with the Paris Agreement, according to BloombergNEF's (BNEF's) report 'Driving the Next Phase of Electric Mobility in Europe', which was commissioned by Uber.

Road transport currently accounts for around 18% of global CO2 emissions. While significant progress has been made in limiting emissions from the sector, further acceleration is required for the whole transport industry, including ride-hailing and other shared mobility services, to progress towards zero emissions. Ride-hailing is already going electric much quicker than other driver groups. Across Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid, and Paris, nearly 10% of ride-hailing kilometres are now in battery electric vehicles, compared to about 2% in the general population.

The report identifies the key challenges and discusses potential solutions to accelerate the rate of decarbonization in the transport industry. The measures outlined within the report are not solely linked to the on-demand transport industry and have the potential to act as a catalyst for change across the entire mobility ecosystem.

The report lays out four key challenges and opportunities, with a focus on the European market.

Full access to the report:

Driving the Next Phase of Electric Mobility in Europe

About BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF (BNEF) is a strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and the disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. Our expert coverage assesses pathways for the power, transport, industry, buildings and agriculture sectors to adapt to the energy transition. We help commodity trading, corporate strategy, finance and policy professionals navigate change and generate opportunities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bloomberg
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg



View the original press release on accesswire.com

