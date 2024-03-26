Marine Collagen Market Embraces New Frontiers: New Animal-Free Options Emerge | Future Market Insights Report

Innovation is surging in the marine collagen market. Animal-free alternatives are on the rise, and the "beauty-from-within" trend fuels demand for nutricosmetics - supplements that combine beauty and health benefits. FMI' comprehensive report offers a deeper dive into market drivers, potential challenges, and exciting opportunities. Gain valuable insights with investment analysis and insightful market landscape assessments to guide your strategic decisions. Download the sample report today!

NEWARK, Del., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine collagen market is anticipated to surpass US$ 859 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 1,074.00 million by 2034. The marine collagen size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2024 to 2034.

Demand for marine collagen-based nutricosmetics is being driven by the confluence of health and beauty trends. The supposed advantages for skin elasticity, hydration, and anti-aging properties are driving sales of marine collagen and several nutricosmetic products.

Functional foods and drinks that provide health advantages beyond a basic diet are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Various functional food and beverage items, including protein bars, snacks, and beverages with collagen infusions, are being made with marine collagen. Customers searching for easy solutions to boost their general health and well-being will find these goods appealing.

Companies can target niche markets with bespoke goods catered to particular demographics or health problems, given the adaptability of marine collagen. For instance, there's a rising need for marine collagen supplements that address menopausal support, postpartum recovery, perinatal health, and improving athletic performance. Businesses in the competitive collagen industry may establish a distinctive stance and set themselves apart from rivals by recognizing and capitalizing on these specialized niches.

"Innovation, environmental sustainability, and legal compliance are critical for success in the marine collagen market. Prioritizing technology, environmentally conscious operations, and regulatory compliance are essential for businesses to remain competitive in this quickly changing industry," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Marine Collagen Market Report

The global marine collagen market size expanded at a 6.00% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

The fish segment holds 70.3% of the market in 2024.

The bones & tendons segment captured 55.6% of the market in 2024.

The market in the United States is projected to rise at a 4.2% CAGR through 2034.

The market in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 5.1% CAGR through 2034.

The market in Japan is estimated to surge at a 6.4% CAGR through 2034.

The market in Australia is expected to increase at a 6.9% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The marine collagen market is characterized by fierce competition among companies for product innovation, brand recognition, price tactics, and distribution networks. Established companies with a significant market presence use their reputation to build consumer trust and loyalty. Pricing strategies are critical for maintaining both competitiveness and profitability. Effective distribution networks, which include partnerships and eCommerce, increase market reach. Regulatory compliance guarantees product safety and quality, distinguishing reputable providers in a competitive market.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, CHOSEN® by Dermatology, a prominent skincare brand in India, debuted the TOR Mighty Marine Collagen in a natural Pomegranate taste. TOR Mighty Marine Collagen contains Peptan® Marine, a premium wild-caught fish collagen provided specifically to India by CHOSEN®.

In June 2023, Z Natural Foods, a leading producer of natural powders, debuted with hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides.

About the Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results. Another feather to her cap manifests in the form of process automation. She is vocal about bringing automation to the fore to bring a 360-degrees-round revolution in manufacturing sector

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

