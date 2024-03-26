

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization jumped more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours, helped by strong gains in top-ranked cryptocurrencies. Renewed rate cut expectations spurred optimism across the crypto space as falling interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding cryptocurrencies that are typically non-interest bearing. A reversal in Bitcoin Spot ETF flows which had seen net outflows in the past week also supported crypto market sentiment.



Crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.66 trillion, versus $2.58 trillion a day earlier. In the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com, only gold (market cap: $14.66 trillion) and Microsoft (market cap $3.15 trillion) enjoy a market capitalization higher than the overall crypto market capitalization of $2.66 trillion.



At its current trading price of $70,141.98, which is 5 percent below the all-time high, Bitcoin has gained 3.1 percent overnight, 11 percent in the past week and almost 66 percent in 2024. The top-ranked cryptocurrency ranged between $71,535.74 and $67,758.59 in the past 24 hours.



According to latest data from Farside Investors, Bitcoin Spot ETF products recorded a net inflow of $15.4 million on Monday, as compared with net outflows on all the preceding 5 days.



According to data from Farside Investors, the cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows is a tad below $11.3 billion on March 25. Given the cumulative outflows of $14.2 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted in mid-January now exceeds $25 billion.



Cumulative inflows to iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) surpassed $13.3 billion boosting sentiment for Bitcoin. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) has witnessed cumulative inflows of $7.2 billion. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) has witnessed inflows of $2 billion whereas Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) recorded cumulative inflows of $1.5 billion.



Ethereum which is trading at $3,599.77, around 26 percent below its all-time high has gained 3.2 percent overnight, 10.2 percent in the past week and almost 58 percent in 2024. The top-ranked altcoin ranged between $3,678.79 and $3,475.34 in the past 24 hours.



With a market capitalization of $1.4 trillion, Bitcoin dominates 52.3 percent of the overall crypto market. Ethereum which enjoys a market cap of $432 billion follows with a market share of 16.3 percent. Market capitalization of stablecoins aggregates to $150 billion, implying an overall market share of 5.6 percent.



10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) slipped 2.1 percent overnight and is the highest ranking non-stablecoin crypto to record overnight losses.



Toncoin (TON) slipped to the 12th rank overall amidst an overnight decline of close to 9 percent.



Meme category cryptocurrencies recorded a jump of more than 8 percent in the past 24 hours amidst strong rallies in Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). 43rd ranked dogwifhat (WIF) dazzled with overnight gains of more than 13 percent. DOGE added 2 percent whereas SHIB surged 7.3 percent. SHIB's surge helped it rise one notch to the 11th rank overall. 40th ranked Pepe (PEPE) and 55th ranked FLOKI (FLOKI) both surged close to 5 percent overnight. With a market capitalization of $61.9 billion, meme category accounts for 2.3 percent of the overall crypto market.



