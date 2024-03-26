Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26
[26.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.03.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|11,165,802.00
|USD
|0
|75,577,311.75
|6.7686
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.03.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,383,070.00
|EUR
|0
|19,533,401.06
|5.7739
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.03.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|0
|1,184,147.98
|9.0962
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.03.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|671,595.00
|GBP
|0
|5,409,963.98
|8.0554