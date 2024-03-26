Award-Winning Asian Fast Casual Phenom, Balance Grille, to Open in North Texas in April

Newest Location Boasts Fresh and Flavorful Menu

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Balance Grille, the rising leader in Asian Fast Casual, continues to bring the people what they want: vibrant, fresh, and flavorful food, with their newest opening in the Dallas suburb of Wylie, bringing the brand to Texas for the first time.

Founded by Prakash Karamchandani (PK) and HoChan Jang (CJ), Balance Grille is revolutionizing the fast casual dining scene with its innovative approach to clean eating and Asian cuisine. Offering a delightful fusion of flavors and ingredients inspired and sourced from various Asian regions, the menu showcases high quality vegetables and proteins sourced locally in the US. Embracing the ethos of balance and wellness, akin to the traditional Asian diet, Balance Grille's menu emphasizes vegetables and whole grains. It represents the essence of clean eating, delivered through a Pan-Asian culinary journey that celebrates the diversity and richness of Asian cuisine.

"We are all anticipating a successful launch of this health-forward concept in North Texas. Our unique Asian fast casual menu paired with the operational know-how that we embody, will set Balance Grille apart from any other culinary experience available," says Roshan Ayub, development partner, owner, and operator of the North Texas location at 3040 E Farm To Market 544 at Springwell, Wylie, TX 75098. Ayub, who resides in the area, has more than 15 years of successful experience as an operator, having owned and operated several locations of Subway and Marcos Pizza. Ayub has collected multiple accolades throughout his time in franchising, recognized as Subway Franchisee of the Year in 2010 and Marcos Franchisee of the Year in 2015.

Ayub attributes the brand's inventive menu, pioneering business model, and prioritization of digital platforms as indications of its growing position within the Asian Fast Casual space and a tasty addition to North Texas.

Balance Grille's highly customizable menu is comprised of four categories: bowls, tacos, snacks, and teas. Taco options include Korean BBQ, Bangbang, Mongo, Soho, and Wasabi aioli; and bowls come with a choice of grilled chicken, wok-fired steak, tofu, lentils, brown rice, white rice, fried rice, fresh greens, or wheat noodles.

Some of their signature bowls include:

Budda- Spicy Indian-inspired butter sauce served with chickpeas, red onions, tomato, Balance Farms micro cilantro, and seasonal sprouts, recommended with lentils and brown rice.

The Wiseman-A simple Szechuan sauce served with broccoli, carrots, corn, seasonal sprouts, and kale. Goes well paired with grilled chicken and brown rice.

Thai Guy - Thai-style peanut sauce served with carrots, seasonal hot peppers, seasonal sprouts, crushed peanuts, peapods, and Balance Farms micro cilantro, best with wok-fired steak and wheat noodles

Korean Bibimbap - classic Korean gochujang sauce with potatoes, kimchi radish, kimchi pickles, red cabbage, sprouts, and Balance Farms microgreens. If you aren't vegan, add a 7-min egg (+$2) for the full experience. Recommended with wok-fired steak and brown rice.

Snack menu options include Bangbang nachos, Creamy wontons, Citrus brussels, Five spice poppers, Veggie egg rolls, and Edamame. Innovative Bubble Tea combinations from Blueberry Pancake to Cookie Butter Brew to Pumpkin Spice, are available at the North Texas location.

"It's widely known that Texan energy is brimming, and we're excited to introduce our take on new flavors and health-forward Asian fast casual to the community of Wylie beginning in April," remarked CJ, Co-Founder of Balance Grille. "Our dedication to serve happiness through food remains unwavering, and we're constantly seeking ways to enhance both customer and employee satisfaction as we propel forward."

"Amidst the continuous surge of newcomers flocking to the area daily, the timing couldn't be better for Balance Grille to extend its reach into the Texas market. We eagerly anticipate introducing our innovative, technology-driven dining experience and providing employment opportunities at this and future Texas locations," says Ayub.

Balance Grille has differentiated itself as an innovative leader in the fast casual space, pioneering a managerless-employment model that has allowed it to overcome the talent challenge facing nearly every restaurant today. With 75% of its employees trained as shift leaders through its peer-to-peer management system and an average employee tenure of close to three years, Balance is proving that its unique approach to staffing is paying off exponentially.

"Our growth into the North Texas market is absolutely designed for opportunity and wellness. We are excited for what the future holds and to become a valuable partner within the community for many, many years to come," says Ayub.

About Balance Grille

Balance Grille is an Asian-Fusion fast-casual restaurant chain featuring a diverse menu of build-a-bowl bowls, tacos, snacks, and bubble teas. Since its founding in 2010, Balance Grille has successfully reinvented both the fast-casual concept and Asian Fusion cuisine with a refined focus on clean eating, a literal approach to menu transparency, authenticity, and ahead-of-the-curve tech integration. With 4 locations open and operating throughout Ohio, and its first outside of its home state in Colorado, Balance remains committed to serving happiness through food with a focus on community-minded, customer-centric craftsmanship, from farm to kitchen to taste buds - and a real appreciation for both those enjoying and those serving its feel-good food. For more information, visit https://balancegrille.com/.

