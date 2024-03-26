

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Early Tuesday morning, a container ship crashed into the landmark Francis Scott Key Bridge near the U.S. city of Baltimore, collapsing part of the bridge.



Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace confirmed that several people were doing repairs on the bridge at the time of the incident. Rescue officials are currently searching for around 7 to 20 people who are believed to have fallen in the Patapsco river.



Wallace added that so far officials have rescued two people from the water, one in a serious condition and one apparently uninjured.



The incident happened when cargo ship Dali, setting sail from Baltimore's Seagirt Marine Terminal to Colombo, Sri Lanka, hit one of the pillars of the bridge at around 1:30 am local time.



Officials reached the spot by 1:50 am and saw that there were 'some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge.' The fire officials said that they have detected vehicles in the water with the help of sonar.



According to MarineTraffic data, the cargo ship was steadily moving in a straight route southeast along the Patapsco River. Later, it suddenly diverted from its course and began to move slowly, with all lights on the exterior of the ship suddenly turned off and smoke beginning to emit from its funnel.



Charter vessel company Synergy Group, which currently operates Dali, said that the two pilots and crew members of the ship are unharmed.



The cause behind the crash has not yet been determined. However, many shipping experts claim that the incident could have happened due to engine failure, steering failure or generator blackout.



The Baltimore bridge, popularly known as the Key Bridge, was inaugurated in 1977 in honor of a 19th century Maryland poet Francis Scott Key, who had penned the U.S.'s national anthem, the Star Spangled Banner.



The 8,636 feet long bridge was often described as a continuous truss bridge.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken