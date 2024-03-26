The DBI Group Announces Enhanced Expert Witness Services for Commercial Real Estate Litigation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / The DBI Group, a leading provider of commercial real estate consulting services, today announces the expansion of its Expert Witness services to support legal counsel with complex litigation issues involving commercial construction sites. Primarily serving Southern California, the Expert Witness Services have expanded to all of CA and surrounding States.

California has the largest percentage in the entire US when it comes to construction, with projects in the works valued at $340.3 billion. The state also has the most megaprojects, from the California High-Speed Rail project to the Los Angeles International Airport Landside Access Modernization Program. Although the construction sector is poised for continued growth despite global uncertainties and challenges, project incidents and disputes, and accompanying insurance claims are increasing. The value of contested construction costs through the first half of 2023 is over $80 billion, driving the need for seasoned expert witnesses to help bring successful closure to these disputes.

"Commercial construction projects involve significant investments and often face unforeseen challenges, particularly in the area of personal injury cases. The knowledge of risk management regulations, OSHA, and building codes is essential," said Dr. Dick Bridy, Founder and CEO of the DBI Group. "Our enhanced Expert Witness services are designed to empower clients representing either the defendant or the plaintiff with the technical expertise required to navigate disputes efficiently and effectively to achieve satisfactory outcomes."

DBI Group Expert Witness services leverage Dr. Bridy's 40-plus years of expertise in the commercial real estate industry. He leads a team of highly knowledgeable professionals who complement each other across real estate construction disciplines, including architecture, engineering, scheduling, and construction management. When legal issues arise, for example, such as an on-site personal injury situation or contract dispute, DBI can provide invaluable support throughout the legal process, from pre-litigation consultation through courtroom testimony.

Key benefits of DBI Group's Enhanced Expert Witness Services include:

Expert Witness Services comprise a wide range of commercial construction disputes, including:

Change orders disputes

Completion and scheduling delays

Contract interpretation

Contractor or subcontractor performance

Defects and workmanship

Design errors or omissions

Personal injury

Safety violations

Site condition

"The testimony of an expert witness should never be underestimated," Dr. Bridy added. "In cases involving complex technical issues, the expert witness can deliver the detailed knowledge needed to clarify the court's understanding of the evidence and its implications to the issue at hand."

About DBI Group

The DBI Group is a commercial real estate (CRE) development, asset management, and brokerage firm that also offers Expert Witness services. With more than 40 years of unparalleled experience, its team of consultants can react quickly to market forces with speed and efficiency by combining its expertise and information sharing to maximize the economic potential of each project. The expansion of its Expert Witness services, led by Dr. Dick Bridy, provides legal consultancy in cases including asset, property, and portfolio management, commercial litigation, development/redevelopment, insurance, and realtor litigation supporting the plaintiff or defense attorneys. For more information, please visit www.dbigroup.com.

